8 Store-Bought Chicken Salads, Ranked Worst To Best

Your mind may go a few different places when you hear the words "chicken salad." One dish you might imagine is fresh grilled chicken served over a bowlful of greens and other veggies. But, for our purposes today, I want you to wipe that vision from your mind, because we're talking about the kind of chicken salad where chunks of chicken meet a mayonnaise or dressing base. The kind that's often served on bread instead of eaten with a fork, and the kind that I have a certain soft spot for.

To me, this form of chicken salad is comfort food. Growing up, it always had a place in our fridge, and my mom, sister, and I were fixated on a certain recipe made by a nearby Cub Foods grocery store. You can imagine our dismay when the store closed in our area, and we were left floundering for a new option. We've been able to find a few that are similar, and have also turned to making our own at home when we're feeling up to it.

Still, none have fully taken its place, and that's exactly why I recently ventured out to see if there's another star recipe out there I may be missing. A store-bought chicken salad that doesn't overdo it on the mayo, but which is creamy, offers plenty of chicken, is tangy, and maybe even throws in a few auxiliary ingredients to further arouse your palate. Is that too much to ask for? I guess we'll find out.