11 Store-Bought Pasta Salads, Ranked

Pasta salad is a chameleon of the culinary world. It has endless adaptations, so no two are ever quite the same. While the base, the pasta, is the same, every chef has the power to choose which noodle shape to use, from rotini and rigatoni to penne and even orzo. Then, even more uniqueness and inventiveness comes from the selection of veggies, seasonings, and other toppings. Don't forget about the dressing as well, which can range from a tangy vinaigrette to creamy ranch.

Not only is pasta salad versatile in its ingredients, but it's also flexible in its role at the table. It makes for a fresh appetizer, flavorful side dish, or even a full meal when it's loaded up with hearty ingredients. It's a one-of-a-kind salad that is what you make of it. Its diversity becomes obvious when you start to compare the options available at local grocery stores. I recently gathered several different store-bought pasta salads — including both fresh deli and boxed varieties — from all the major supermarkets located near me. I looked for tasty and tender pasta, a flavorful jumble of accompaniments, and a dressing that elevated the recipe rather than bogging it down. Let's see which brand was able to achieve this careful pasta salad balance.

