Where To Get The 9 Best Cuban Sandwiches In Miami

Cuban culture has been thriving in the Sunshine State since the Cuban revolution in 1959, and this reflects in the region's energy, music, and food. Cuban sandwiches, or Cubanos, are featured on nearly every menu in South Florida, especially Miami. These sandwiches are everything I love, all pressed into perfectly toasted bread that's both fluffy and crusty. The saltiness of the ham, the tender pork, the snap of the tangy pickle, the melty Swiss cheese; the combination is a work of art. What originated as sandwich mixto in Cuba, became the Cuban sandwich we know and love today.

There are a few factors to a good Cubano, two of which I would argue make a distinction from mediocre and jaw-dropping: the Cuban bread and tender, citrus-marinated pork known as lechón asado. The worst thing you can do to a Cuban sandwich is too much, as it's already perfect. It doesn't need any extra frills or fancy add-ons, and in Miami, there are plenty of places doing it right. Great Cuban food is a dime a dozen in Southern Florida, but you can never go wrong with these 10 spots for a flawless Cuban sandwich. Some are modern while others have been standing since the '70s, but there's one thing they all have in common: A perfect Cuban sandwich.

I can get a delicious Cuban sandwich in NYC, but nothing compares to the southern Florida approach. I've been lucky enough to try these Cuban sandwiches over the years. I also conferred with locals and scoured reviews to determine the shared consensus of some of the best Cuban sandwiches Miami has to offer.