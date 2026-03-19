Where To Get The 9 Best Cuban Sandwiches In Miami
Cuban culture has been thriving in the Sunshine State since the Cuban revolution in 1959, and this reflects in the region's energy, music, and food. Cuban sandwiches, or Cubanos, are featured on nearly every menu in South Florida, especially Miami. These sandwiches are everything I love, all pressed into perfectly toasted bread that's both fluffy and crusty. The saltiness of the ham, the tender pork, the snap of the tangy pickle, the melty Swiss cheese; the combination is a work of art. What originated as sandwich mixto in Cuba, became the Cuban sandwich we know and love today.
There are a few factors to a good Cubano, two of which I would argue make a distinction from mediocre and jaw-dropping: the Cuban bread and tender, citrus-marinated pork known as lechón asado. The worst thing you can do to a Cuban sandwich is too much, as it's already perfect. It doesn't need any extra frills or fancy add-ons, and in Miami, there are plenty of places doing it right. Great Cuban food is a dime a dozen in Southern Florida, but you can never go wrong with these 10 spots for a flawless Cuban sandwich. Some are modern while others have been standing since the '70s, but there's one thing they all have in common: A perfect Cuban sandwich.
I can get a delicious Cuban sandwich in NYC, but nothing compares to the southern Florida approach. I've been lucky enough to try these Cuban sandwiches over the years. I also conferred with locals and scoured reviews to determine the shared consensus of some of the best Cuban sandwiches Miami has to offer.
Luis Galindo's Latin American Restaurant
If you want to understand where Miami's obsession with the Cuban sandwich truly comes from, you need to know the story about Galindo. In 1974, Raúl Galindo, a Cuban immigrant who'd once sold massive Cubanos during the night shift at a Chicago TV factory, opened Latin American Cafeteria on Coral Way in Miami, and it became legendary. Heaping stacks of ham, pork, and Swiss cheese made him a sandwich king — at its peak, his empire of eateries was pulling in over $12 million a year. The current Luis Galindo's Latin American Restaurant in West Miami – named after Raúl's brother Luis — carries that torch. The restaurant keeps the spirit of the original alive, down to every detail; one section of the counter is hiding beneath dangling legs of pork that the sandwich makers slice to order.
The Cuban here is a monstrous affair with thick-cut, flavorful marinated roast pork, thinly sliced sweet ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard on perfectly buttered Cuban bread — you need to get the bread right for a great Cuban sandwich. On top of that, the sandwich is pressed just enough, almost like a panini, to melt the sharp cheese onto the tender meat. The kitchen doesn't skimp on meat or cheese, and each bite is better than the last. It's consistently referred to as one of Miami's best Cuban sandwiches, and it has even been featured on Netflix, drawing visitors from across the city.
Multiple locations
Versailles
No list of Miami's Cuban sandwiches is complete without Versailles – the self-proclaimed most famous Cuban restaurant in the world. It was founded in 1971 by a Cuban immigrant Felipe Valls Sr. who wanted to create a home away from home, and he did so with the restaurant on Calle Ocho in Little Havana. The huge sign pulls you into the showy interior of gilded mirrors, chandeliers, and hexagon-tiled floors, which manages to make even a casual lunch feel like an occasion. For generations of Cuban Americans, stepping through those doors felt like home. The Cuban sandwich here meets all the fundamental requirements: toasted and pressed Cuban bread, roast pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and yellow mustard. The bread is baked in-house, and the combination of flavors paired with the perfect bread is what makes its famous Cuban sandwich what it is.
My first trip to Versailles was straight from the airport, thanks to my Uber driver's recommendation, and now it's a necessity with every trip to Miami. The line of tourists waiting outside can be long, given its reputation for having the best sandwiches in all of Florida, but there may not be any more culturally significant place to eat a Cuban sandwich in the city.
(305) 444-0240
3555 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135
Sanguich
If Versailles is where you go for history, Sanguich is where you go for what many argue is the best Cuban sandwich being made in Miami right now. We've even voted it as one of the best Cuban sandwiches across the U.S. Founded by husband-and-wife duo Daniel Figueredo and Rosa Romero, Sanguich began as a humble idea in 2015. It graduated to a shipping container storefront in 2017, and eventually secured its home base in the heart of Little Havana on Calle Ocho. The decor is modern with deep green accents and a stylish bar. Space is limited, so line up fast.
What draws the crowds is a Cuban sandwich built with an almost obsessive attention to craft. The seasoned pork butt is marinated for two days before it's slow-cooked, while the ham is brined for a week. The Cuban bread is made with lard, and once the sandwich is assembled, it's brushed with house-rendered lard before it's pressed until golden. The shop even makes its mustard in-house. The result has earned Sanguich three consecutive Michelin Bib Gourmand designations.
The menu extends beyond the classic Cuban sandwich. There's a Media Noche on sweet egg bread, a Pan con Lechón with shredded pork and garlic-cilantro aioli, and Croqueta Preparada that layers ham croquettes right inside the sandwich. But the original El Cubano is the thing.
Multiple locations
Habana con B
A few blocks east of the tourist-heavy stretch of Calle Ocho, Habana con B feels like a discovery. Opened in early 2024 by co-owner Laurent Guevara and her husband, the restaurant is a family affair in the truest sense. Laurent's parents do the cooking, and Laurent herself greets every guest with the same warmth she would welcome a house guest. The mismatched tables and chairs, the vintage decor, and the live music nights all conspire to make you feel as though you've stumbled into someone's beautifully curated living room in Havana.
The Cuban sandwich here is the real deal and authentic as it gets. It's made with quality ingredients and served with French fries, and reviewers consistently call it one of the best they've had anywhere in Miami, praising the freshness of the ingredients, its size, flavor, and the authenticity of the preparation. What makes Habana con B special is that nothing on the menu feels like it's been dialed in for tourists or scaled for volume. As a newer arrival, Habana con B hasn't accumulated the decades of legend that some entries on this list carry. Although, it's exactly the kind of place that becomes someone's regular spot — the restaurant they recommend to every out-of-town visitor and the one that makes locals feel like they're always dining with friends.
(786)-359-4057
1005 Southwest 8th Street Miami, FL 33130
Franky's Deli Warehouse
Hialeah, technically a suburb of Miami, is the pulse of Cuban-American culture in South Florida. It's fitting, then, that Hialeah is home to Franky's Deli Warehouse, a family-run institution that Yelp named the No.1 sandwich shop in the entire United States in 2025. Founded in 1999 by husband-and-wife team Franky and Nanette Diaz, the deli sits tucked among industrial warehouses off I-75, a world away from the glam of South Beach, and that's all part of the appeal.
The Cuban sandwich here is a perfect demonstration of the fundamentals, pressed on Cuban bread with roast pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard. The philosophy is simple at Franky's. It's all about fresh-cut meats and cheeses, generous portions, and a commitment to making every customer feel like part of the family. Franky himself is often on the floor, personally greeting first-timers with a smile and walking them through the menu. With a near-perfect 4.9-star rating across 700+ Yelp reviews and endless local respect, Franky's has earned its national reputation the old-fashioned way.
(305) 827-5366
2596 W 84th St, Hialeah, FL 33016
Puerto Sagua Restaurant
While most of the great Cuban sandwich spots in Miami are clustered in Little Havana or on the outskirts like Hialeah, Puerto Sagua has held down the fort in South Beach since 1962 – it sits on Collins Avenue at 7th Street. The atmosphere is pure old Miami with chrome spinning stools at the counter, vintage decor, and an intimacy that seats about 60. Puerto Sagua has been a favorite of writers, locals, and legends alike — allegedly, the crew from the 5th Street Gym used to come here for lunch.
The Cuban sandwich here is hot-pressed and cut on the diagonal, built on properly buttered bread and layered with roast pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard — the classic formula, executed consistently. This jumbo sandwich has always stuck with me, especially the buttery, crispy-crusted Cuban bread. It's pressed a bit flatter than most of the Cubanos on this list, and I find the ham and pickles to be sliced ultra-thin which benefits every bite. Puerto Sagua remains one of the most beloved Cuban institutions in all of Miami Beach with over 8,400 Google reviews averaging 4.5 stars, a small miracle of resilience in a neighborhood of constant makeovers.
(305) 673-1115
700 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Sergio's Restaurant
In October 2025, Sergio's celebrated 50 years of feeding Miami. What started in 1975 when Blanca Cabrera and her mother Elsa Rodrigue took over a Calle Ocho cafeteria has grown into one of South Florida's most recognizable restaurant brands with multiple full-service locations, a fast-casual concept called Sergio's GO, a famous croqueta recipe perfected over two years at their Hialeah location, and more than 20 million croquetas sold.
The Cuban sandwich at Sergio's is a reliable, well-executed version of the classic that's generously layered with ham, pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard, all pressed just right onto thick-cut Cuban bread. Customers praise freshness and its size, while the bread seals the deal with its texture. Sergio's also earns some extra points for its popular upgrade, the Croqueta Preparada, a Cubano with two ham croquetas tucked inside. It's a very Miami invention that brings two legendary foods into one delicious bite.
The restaurant won Miami New Times' Best Cuban Restaurant in 2024, and with good reason. The menu has dozens of Cuban sandwich classics like the one with grilled pork and sliced steak, but it's hard to beat the flawless Cuban sandwich.
Multiple locations
Tinta y Café
Tinta y Café, or "ink and coffee", is the kind of place that earns its Michelin Bib Gourmand without any of the expected pretensions. The original Coral Gables location with its cozy interior, modern lighting, and very Floridian palm-shaded outdoor seating looks like a friendly cafe that happens to serve extraordinary food. Chef Sachi Statz – a graduate of the Miami Culinary Institute at Miami Dade College and a Miami native through and through — built Tinta y Café on family legacy that started more than 20 years ago as a lunch counter serving croquetas, café con leche, and Cuban sandwiches that are the daily bread of this city.
The signature Cubano here goes by the name Patria, and it is packed with pork, ham, mortadella, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard. I'm usually not one to toy with the tried and true, but mortadella is one addition I can get behind. It adds a subtle richness and depth to the classic formula without straying from its Cuban roots. The bread — baked to achieve perfectly crisp exterior by preserving a soft center — is the backbone. Though other food items got a mention, this Cuban sandwich has been specifically and highly praised by the Michelin Guide. It's the spot that makes locals proud to say their city's food scene has grown up without losing what made it great.
Multiple locations
Sedano's Supermarket
The most Miami thing you can do is pull into a Sedano's, order a Cubano at the deli counter, pick up a few things from the store, and you'll be back on the road in fifteen minutes. Sedano's Supermarkets was founded in 1962 by Cubans Armando Guerra and Manuel Agustin Herrán, who purchased a small grocery store in Hialeah from a man named Sedano and built it into what is now America's largest independently run Hispanic supermarket chain, with more than 32 stores across South Florida.
Some of the best deli counters at grocery stores offer really amazing food, and the deli section at Sedano's falls into this category. The deli at Sedano's is a different kind of mealtime experience than anything else on this list, but that doesn't mean it's any less than. It's fast, made to order, and couldn't be more woven into daily Miami life. All it takes is ham, roast pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard on a Cuban bread roll, pressed hot. There are no frills to be found here and no wait list. James Beard awarded chef Michelle Bernstein has called Sedano's her number one pick for an authentic Miami Cuban sandwich experience. In an interview, she mentioned that if she passes by a location, she has to go inside to get a Cubano and also does some shopping.
Multiple locations
Methodology
To determine where to find the best Cuban sandwiches in Miami, I used my experience as well as first hand recommendations, but I also browsed through online commentary and reviews for any restaurants I haven't visited in a long stretch of time.
The best Cuban sandwiches stuck to the classic approach, with moist and flavorful pork that melts into each bite, perfectly balanced bread pressed just enough to melt everything together, and thinly sliced, sour, zingy pickles. Aside from a bit of nostalgia and restaurant's history and service, I based this list on the Cuban sandwich and didn't let the atmosphere overpower the flavors.