7 Mildly Annoying Things About Shopping At Publix
If you live in the Southern United States, then you know that there's one grocery store that pops up seemingly everywhere, with its iconic green sign and sprawling parking lot. It's famed for its clean, sleek look and delicious prepared foods, including subs that might just be better than anything you can find at your local sandwich shop. It's Publix, and it's an absolute grocery staple in the South. There are times when we love shopping at Publix — like when we're craving the aforementioned subs — but there are other times when we have to admit that the process of shopping at the chain can be mildly annoying.
We've compiled a list of some of the most annoying things about shopping at Publix. If you visit the store with any frequency, you'll probably have noticed these annoyances too. Although they might not be enough to deter you from shopping at the grocery chain altogether, they may just nudge you to switch up your shopping game and visit another store from time to time. These are the things that can make shopping at Publix a mildly annoying experience.
It tends to be more expensive than other grocery stores
If you're going to spend money on anything, it makes sense to dole out cash for the things that are seriously going to improve your life in a meaningful way. Food is absolutely one of those things. Not only does it provide you with the nutrition you need to lead an active and happy life, but it can also bring immeasurable joy into otherwise ordinary days. That being said, for a lot of people, groceries make up a significant portion of their expenses, especially with rising grocery costs. Therefore, it only makes sense to try to reduce your grocery bill whenever possible.
Unfortunately, shopping at Publix isn't exactly the best way to do that. The chain is known for its higher-than-normal prices, which can seriously take a toll on your budget. Basic, staple foods are often priced slightly to significantly higher than the prices you'll find at comparable chains. That means it might be the kind of place you go every once in a while to pick up specific products you really like, while you may want to do the bulk of your grocery shopping at someplace a bit more affordable. Unless you have plenty of extra cash to spend on groceries, it doesn't always make sense to make Publix your go-to grocery shopping experience.
There are limited specialty and international products
First of all, the idea of having an "international" section at grocery stores is already a bit problematic. What counts as international, anyway? Why would soy sauce be in the international aisle but marinara sauce wouldn't? But we digress. If you're looking for ingredients that have originated from or tend to be enjoyed more in countries outside of the United States and Europe, there's a solid chance you're not going to find them at Publix. The store has a dearth of international and specialty products, which means that it might be hard to pick up the ingredients you need to make that Thai recipe you've been craving lately.
The store also seems to have a problem defining what, exactly, international food is. Yes, it's a tricky term, but at one Publix location in Florida, shoppers found a variety of Cajun food in the international section. Although Cajun cuisine is influenced by a mix of different cultures, its roots are very solidly rooted in Louisiana — not exactly what we would consider an international destination. There are definitely plenty of large grocery chains that have much better international and specialty food selections than Publix does.
You'll find limited self-checkout lines, depending on the store
Not everyone agrees that self-checkout is a good thing. After all, it cuts jobs that would otherwise be held by people, not machines, and the self-checkout machines can often be tricky to use properly. Plus, it makes more work for the customers and cuts down on interpersonal interactions, which are an important part of daily life. That being said, self-checkout can be a great option when you're in a hurry or when you simply don't feel like speaking to anyone, and a lot of people prefer it to the standard checkout system.
That's one more thing that's annoying about shopping at Publix: Depending on the store you're at, there may be limited self-checkout lanes available. Some Redditors report that their stores don't have any self-checkout lines at all, which means you have no choice but to opt for standard checkout. Although this isn't the end of the world, it makes us think twice about shopping at Publix when we just need to get in and grab something quickly without spending too much time standing in the checkout line.
You might have to wait a long time at the deli counter
Perhaps the most popular place in a Publix grocery store is the deli counter. It's the place where you can get premium slices of Boar's Head deli meat, and it's also the place where you can get your hands on a Pub Sub, the holy grail of Publix prepared foods. But because there are so many goods behind the deli counter, there's a good chance that you're going to be there for a long time, just waiting to order and get your food.
Some Redditors have complained about how long it takes for them to get a sandwich at the Publix deli counter. "Real talk, why does it take so long for a deli worker to make one sandwich?" one asked. Someone who claimed to be a Publix worker had an understandable answer, though: "My store gets slammed on sub line. We sell anywhere from 300-400 subs on any given day. The average order is usually a family or a couple shopping and we run out of pre-sliced sub kits at around 3 p.m." Plus, they said, there's high turnover at Publix locations. "It's a pretty strenuous job for 8-10 hours nonstop and most of us try our best," they further explained.
So, yes, it can definitely be annoying to have to wait in line to get your sub. Just remember that that's not a good excuse to be rude to Publix employees.
Baggers sometimes use too many plastic bags
Generally speaking, we prefer to bring our own reusable bags to the grocery store. Not only does it cut down on unnecessary waste, but you'll also be leaving the store with sturdier bags that are less likely to break while you're carrying your groceries. But sometimes, we forget to bring our own bags, which means that we have to use the ones that Publix provides. If you're using a standard checkout line, there will be someone there to bag your groceries for you, which is definitely convenient. But often, baggers at Publix use way too many plastic bags, sometimes double-bagging when it's completely unnecessary
Is this the most annoying thing we've ever encountered in a grocery store? Maybe not. But if you care about trying to reduce your plastic use, it's definitely a mild annoyance. Perhaps that'll push you to remember your reusable bags more often. And in the worst-case scenario, you can always find alternative ways to use those plastic grocery bags around your home. Still, though, it's one of those things that makes us think twice about whether we want to shop at the chain on a regular basis.
The Publix app doesn't always work well
These days, just about every store has an app. Even though these can be annoying to download — especially when you have one for every grocery store you frequent — they often make the shopping experience more streamlined. You can check what's available in store, and often, you can even order ahead. Of course, Publix also has its own app, which can enhance your shopping experience at the store ... if it's working, anyway. Publix app users have reported a slew of problems they've encountered while using the app, though, which makes shopping at the store just a bit more annoying than it ought to be.
Some say that they simply can't get the app to load. Others claim that they can't get the app to recognize their location so they can shop online at their local Publix store. Still others struggle to place a simple order. A grocery store's app not working may not be the end of the world, but it can definitely be frustrating if you're trying to take advantage of a feature that should work well.
The vibe is kind of sterile-feeling
Perhaps the most annoying thing about Publix? Just the overall vibe of the store. It feels somewhat sterile, with its fluorescent lights, its ultra-clean atmosphere, and its perfectly symmetrical produce that arguably looks better than it tastes. Shopping at a grocery store shouldn't feel like going to an Apple store. Rather, we prefer stores that have some character, some warmth, some produce that looks like it hasn't been copied and pasted in row after perfectly arranged row. Consider the temperature of the store — which can often be freezing cold to combat the South's hot outdoor temperatures — and it becomes a somewhat unpleasant place to shop.
If you ask us, Publix feels like the exact opposite of a farmer's market. There's no variance or variety, just a ton of too-well-organized aisles that feature none of the chaos or color of other popular grocery chains, like, say, a Kroger or Trader Joe's. That may not give you a reason to stop shopping at the chain, but it can definitely make your grocery shopping experience a bit less pleasant.