15 Paint Colors That Will Make Your Kitchen Look More Expensive

A fresh coat of paint can give a serious upgrade to a kitchen without requiring a hefty chunk out of your bank account. Choosing the right color, however, can mean the difference between a room with major impact and a space that misses the mark. Homeowners looking to sell should know that the right color of paint can increase offer prices. Whether you're setting out to create a richer-feeling space or to design a home with more intentionality, opting for the right shade can make your room look like a professionally-styled space and add value to your home.

The way in which color plays with countertops and the layout of the room is heightened by the light. Warm neutrals are paint shades that can turn your kitchen from basic to bougie, while deeper, moody tones bring the drama. For those looking to bring the outside in, earthy hues and natural greens convey comfort and taste. Of course, go-to classics like charcoal, navy, and creamy white never fail. As you're browsing endless options for DIY inspiration, Tasting Table put together a list of suggestions that can add value to your space.