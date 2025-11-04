Some shades of yellow send shivers down spines — you know, that bold, in-your-face, blinding brightness that sparks flashbacks to the 1980s. Yet, enter 2025, and with it welcome the concept of butter-yellow. This creamy, dreamy alternative is giving the color a chance to clear its name — and it's proving a hit for kitchen designs.

The muted effect is more approachable than overpowering shades. With that softer tone, there is a mellow warmth and nostalgia to butter-yellow kitchens, as this color harks back to some 1950's kitchens. And, while this unlikely color is primarily making its way onto kitchen cabinets for a trendy look, there's no singular way to incorporate it into your space. Fabrics, shelves, islands, and backsplashes: There's a long list of strategies for breathing butter-yellow color into a dull kitchen. If you're tempted to take the plunge, scope out the success stories first. Here are 10 butter-yellow kitchens you'll want to copy immediately.