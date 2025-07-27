The Property Brothers Say This Outdated Kitchen Design Rule Is Worth Breaking

Mixing materials, including metals, is a really versatile style choice that can be applied to any home. Mixed metals could be a core design element in a dream maximalist kitchen design or an ultra-modern space. Adding touches of two or three metals can even bring an all-white kitchen to life, injecting a little excitement and personality into a design that might otherwise be seen as clinical.

Determining the overall style you want for a space is always the first step toward a strong design. Decisive decision making at this stage is particularly important if you're going to be mixing metals, as metal finishes can say very different things. In a modern kitchen where the dominant color is white, for example, brushed chrome and black hint at efficiency and freshness. Warmer metals such as nickel and brass bring comfort and tradition to mind and work well with the wood and stone that's often part of rustic remodels.

When the Property Brothers mix metals in kitchen design, it's clear that they consider accessories as well as kitchen essentials. It's always small details that make good design great, so if you think beyond countertops, paint color, and the type of faucet you want, you're on the right track. Every cabinet knob, drawer pull, lamp shade, and chair leg can bring something to a room, so they all offer an opportunity to add interest and reinforce a design theme.