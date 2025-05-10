The Countertops Your Kitchen Does Not Need, According To The Property Brothers

Remodelling a kitchen can be a minefield. There are so many important decisions, and we all want to avoid the most common kitchen design mistakes. If there's one element that can really make-or-break the aesthetic, it's the countertops you choose — and according to the Property Brothers, there's a popular material that should be avoided at all costs: laminate.

Drew and Jonathan Scott have become trusted resources for home advice since the launch of their popular show, HGTV's "The Property Brothers," in 2011. The Canadian brothers are known for their transformations of fixer-uppers, and they've really seen it all when it comes to kitchens. Apparently, one of their least favorite things to spot in a kitchen is laminate countertops.

In an interview with HGTV magazine, Jonathan said that laminate can "actually take value away from a house," and Drew said it "frustrates" him to no end when people choose it. They said that while laminate is a cheaper alternative to other, more expensive materials, it's usually not worth the shortcut. It can make a new kitchen seem dated, which Drew said is like "throwing money away."