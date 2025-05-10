The Countertops Your Kitchen Does Not Need, According To The Property Brothers
Remodelling a kitchen can be a minefield. There are so many important decisions, and we all want to avoid the most common kitchen design mistakes. If there's one element that can really make-or-break the aesthetic, it's the countertops you choose — and according to the Property Brothers, there's a popular material that should be avoided at all costs: laminate.
Drew and Jonathan Scott have become trusted resources for home advice since the launch of their popular show, HGTV's "The Property Brothers," in 2011. The Canadian brothers are known for their transformations of fixer-uppers, and they've really seen it all when it comes to kitchens. Apparently, one of their least favorite things to spot in a kitchen is laminate countertops.
In an interview with HGTV magazine, Jonathan said that laminate can "actually take value away from a house," and Drew said it "frustrates" him to no end when people choose it. They said that while laminate is a cheaper alternative to other, more expensive materials, it's usually not worth the shortcut. It can make a new kitchen seem dated, which Drew said is like "throwing money away."
What to use instead of laminate
Laminate became popular in American home kitchens in the 1940s. Made with plastic and kraft paper or particleboard, the material is designed to mimic more solid materials, like wood or marble. People usually choose it because it's one of the least expensive options out there, and it's fairly easy to install. It also doesn't require a lot of maintenance, and there is a wide variety of designs to choose from.
However, laminate is not very durable. It's prone to scratching, and it can scorch if something hot is placed on it. It can also bubble and warp over time, and some people feel it can look cheap. Designers estimate that the lifespan of laminate is only about 15 to 25 years, which doesn't help with future valuations, like the Property Brothers mentioned in their interview. It can end up becoming a design flaw to fix before selling your home, rather than a beloved feature.
Instead, the Property Brothers recommend using stone, butcher block, or Corian, a man-made solid surface that looks like stone but is cheaper than granite or marble. Solid surface counters are fairly easy to find, and they should sit on the lower to mid-range end of pricing. However, if it's time to remodel your kitchen and your heart, or budget, is set on laminate, Drew recommends at least choosing one with a stone pattern, but only as a "last resort."