These Are Our Favorite Ways To Fill The Awkward Space Above Your Kitchen Cabinets

There are a few good reasons why many kitchen cabinets don't reach the ceiling. This space allows for better ventilation, which helps reduce the risk of mold and structural problems. It also makes cabinet installation easier, especially when ceilings or floors are uneven. And while floor-to-ceiling cabinets may look more aesthetically pleasing, they are significantly more expensive.

However, many people don't like the look of a huge gap between the top of their cabinets and the ceiling. This unsightly space is one of those places you might not think to clean, but definitely should. It can get greasy, grimy, and full of dust, making your kitchen look bad no matter how often you tidy up. Luckily, there are a variety of options for filling the gap, making it easy to find one that complements your personal style.

Plus, decorating the area or transforming it into a custom storage solution will help you organize your space, reduce clutter, and make that awkward area much more attractive. From peel-and-stick wallpaper and paint to backsplash tiles and artwork, here are 14 easy ways to disguise the gaps above your kitchen cabinets.