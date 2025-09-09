These Are Our Favorite Ways To Fill The Awkward Space Above Your Kitchen Cabinets
There are a few good reasons why many kitchen cabinets don't reach the ceiling. This space allows for better ventilation, which helps reduce the risk of mold and structural problems. It also makes cabinet installation easier, especially when ceilings or floors are uneven. And while floor-to-ceiling cabinets may look more aesthetically pleasing, they are significantly more expensive.
However, many people don't like the look of a huge gap between the top of their cabinets and the ceiling. This unsightly space is one of those places you might not think to clean, but definitely should. It can get greasy, grimy, and full of dust, making your kitchen look bad no matter how often you tidy up. Luckily, there are a variety of options for filling the gap, making it easy to find one that complements your personal style.
Plus, decorating the area or transforming it into a custom storage solution will help you organize your space, reduce clutter, and make that awkward area much more attractive. From peel-and-stick wallpaper and paint to backsplash tiles and artwork, here are 14 easy ways to disguise the gaps above your kitchen cabinets.
Use it to store decorative vases and pitchers
One of the biggest mistakes you can make when choosing kitchen decor is buying something before you know where you're going to display it. If you have a collection of vases and pitchers that you never quite know what to do with, that upper cabinet area is the perfect spot.
Add shelves and doors to extend cabinet storage
The space above your cabinets is a clever storage area you've been ignoring. If you're up for a little DIY kitchen improvement project, you can transform your upper cabinet area into a space that is both functional and fun. Install small, decorative shelves to display vintage kitchen gadgets, artwork, framed recipes, and more.
Store decorative objects that you want to show off
Do you have a collection of vintage cookware or decorative copper molds that aren't safe to use but still deserve to be on display? Clean out the area above your kitchen cabinets and paint it so that your objects show up against the backdrop. Then artfully arrange your items using the 3-5-7 design rule to style them like a pro.
Create storage solutions to clean up clutter
If you're always trying to tackle clutter and clear off kitchen counters, we have a great solution. Use the space above your cabinets to create a tailored overhead storage solution. Get decorative baskets — we like these ones by OIAHOMY — and use them to store seasonal or rarely used kitchen gadgets, appliance manuals, cords, recipes, and anything else you want to keep out of sight.
Install boxes to fill the gap
Measure the space above your cabinets and find pre-made boxes that fit. You can find wooden boxes at craft stores like Michael's, as well as on Amazon — we like the ones by Venalys — and at hardware and home improvement stores. Paint the box to match your cabinets, and either slide it into place or attach it with wood glue and screws. Use it to store cookbooks, appliances, artwork, or decor.
Use it to display vintage plates and dishes
Most of us have a set of vintage cookware that has been passed down through the family, or wedding China that we rarely use. If you're looking for a tasteful way to display it, put plate display stands in the space above your cabinets. Organize the plates by color, size, or in groups to make it look like an intentional display rather than just messy storage.
Create a kitchen greenhouse with plants
Another cute and creative way to use the space above your cabinets is to fill it with plants. You can either add real, live houseplants to your kitchen or just use fake ones. Having plants in your kitchen will make the space feel more comforting and lively, and can add a pop of color to a neutral or all-white design.
Display your collection of vintage cookbooks
If you're lucky enough to have amassed an amazing collection of vintage cookbooks, they are worthy of display in your kitchen. Use cute bookends to line up your culinary classics, or install gallery rails or book display stands to turn them into a functional piece of art that's both beautiful and accessible.
Create a cute holiday display each season
If you love decorating for the holidays, there's major untapped potential in your kitchen. Turning the space above your cabinets into a themed display is a simple way to change your kitchen according to seasonal styles. Use it to display decor, seasonal kitchen appliances and cookbooks, holiday artwork, lights, and greenery. Just make sure not to go overboard, or your kitchen will go from being functional to looking like the set of a Hallmark holiday movie.
Create an appliance garage
Store rarely used appliances out of sight in an appliance garage. To create this space above your cabinets, get plywood cut to size and either paint it or cover it with contact paper or peel-and-stick wallpaper. Then, attach each section to the top of your cabinets with a hinge and secure it to the ceiling with a hook or latch.
Extend the space to the ceiling with molding
If you just want to cover up the space completely, you can use decorative cabinet finishing elements like molding from your local hardware or home improvement store. Measure the space carefully and check out design blogs, how-tos, and social media accounts for advice. Pieces like this need to be installed carefully and precisely, or the space could end up looking crooked and uneven.
Add visual appeal with paint, wallpaper, or tiles
If you don't want to use the space for storage but still want to make it look more appealing, spruce it up. Paint it the same color as your cabinets or ceiling, or choose a complementary shade. You can also use peel-and-stick wallpaper in a pretty design that goes with your kitchen decor. Another option is to install some sleek, renter-friendly backsplash to create a harmonious, cohesive look.
Turn it into a built-in wine rack
If you don't have a wine cooler or cellar, you can keep your bottles above your kitchen cabinets. You can install gallery rails to keep the wine from falling, or use a stackable wine rack, painted to match your cabinets, to display your collection while keeping it organized and within easy reach.
Cover the gap with wooden panels or beadboard
Another simple DIY way to cover the gap between your cabinets and ceiling is to create a false cabinet panel that hides it altogether using fluted paneling or beadboard. Measure the space carefully and get pieces cut to size at your local home improvement store. Ask for advice on proper installation. You may be able to use wood glue, but screws could be necessary for a more secure fit.