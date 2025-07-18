The Simple Way To Change Your Kitchen According To Seasonal Styles

With changing seasons come changing design trends, and sometimes an extra pop of green or festive decor can be just the ticket to joyful holidays and cozier months. There are simple solutions capable of changing the overall aesthetic of your room without having to do a complete overhaul; peel and stick wallpaper can perk up a place with no hammer or drills required.

The removable feature can be easily applied and stripped away, so you can decide how frequently your space needs fresh color or bright patterns to complement the time of the year. Roll out a romantic landscape during the dark winter months, or look for floral and garden patterns to brighten up your home for spring. If covering an entire wall sounds like too much work, consider focusing on creating a simple backsplash with wallpaper. Not only can peel and stick wallpaper be smoothed across clean wall areas, but strategic placement of cut pieces can also be affixed to cupboards, doors, and other surfaces in need of a bit of brightening.