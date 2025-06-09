The Absolute Best Types Of Wallpaper To Use In Your Kitchen (And Why)
The best kitchens are designed to be both functional and aesthetically pleasing. Sleek appliances and gorgeous decor make any kitchen shine, but the walls are the most eye-catching part of the room. Whether you just want a subtle accent wall or a bold, floor-to-ceiling design, make sure you keep the wallpaper's material in mind.
If you're thinking about wallpapering your kitchen, Cristiana Crin, Director of Design and Founder of Perpetuum Designs, shared exclusively with Tasting Table how to choose a material that can withstand the inevitable spills and messes that come from getting down and dirty in the kitchen. "Vinyl wallpaper, especially solid vinyl or vinyl-coated varieties, will be the best choice," she advises. "These are designed to handle humidity, heat, and the occasional accidents. It's a durable, easy-to-clean material, and comes in a wide range of designs, making it the most practical and stylish choice for any kitchen environment."
There are several varieties of vinyl wallpaper, each with varying levels of protectiveness. "Solid vinyl wallpaper [is] waterproof and scrubbable," Crin explains. "This is the most popular choice because it's the most durable and easiest to clean and maintain." Although it can be slightly pricier than other kinds of vinyl, it's a good investment if you want to design a timeless kitchen that won't look dated years later. If you're not that messy in the kitchen but still want something fairly durable, Crin suggests vinyl-coated wallpaper. "It's a paper base with a protective vinyl top layer," she says, stating that it's "moisture-resistant and easy to clean."
What other wallpapers are a good fit for kitchens?
If you're looking for other options outside of just vinyl, Crin says fiberglass wallpaper is another popular choice amongst clients. "We often use [it] in commercial or high-traffic settings like restaurants and commercial spaces, so for a residential application, this will be our preferred type," she explains. "It is the most durable." Like vinyl, fiberglass wallpaper is easy to clean, so there's no need to worry about any splashes or stains from cooking.
The woven material is also designed to be impervious to scratches and tears, as well as fires, which puts it a step above vinyl wallpaper. It's definitely more expensive than other wallpapers, but you can opt to use it as a tile kitchen backsplash alternative behind the stove, since that's where most of the messes, heat, and moisture will stem from.
Whichever wallpapers you look at, there are some materials Crin says aren't worth your consideration. "Paper, natural fibers, and fabric-based — all of these are a BIG no," she says. "They retain humidity, cannot be washed, and deteriorate much faster, sometimes within months after installation. We tend to stay away from any of these no matter the type of space we source it for." Once you have the right type of wallpaper, all that's left is to pick the perfect design.