The Absolute Best Types Of Wallpaper To Use In Your Kitchen (And Why)

The best kitchens are designed to be both functional and aesthetically pleasing. Sleek appliances and gorgeous decor make any kitchen shine, but the walls are the most eye-catching part of the room. Whether you just want a subtle accent wall or a bold, floor-to-ceiling design, make sure you keep the wallpaper's material in mind.

If you're thinking about wallpapering your kitchen, Cristiana Crin, Director of Design and Founder of Perpetuum Designs, shared exclusively with Tasting Table how to choose a material that can withstand the inevitable spills and messes that come from getting down and dirty in the kitchen. "Vinyl wallpaper, especially solid vinyl or vinyl-coated varieties, will be the best choice," she advises. "These are designed to handle humidity, heat, and the occasional accidents. It's a durable, easy-to-clean material, and comes in a wide range of designs, making it the most practical and stylish choice for any kitchen environment."

There are several varieties of vinyl wallpaper, each with varying levels of protectiveness. "Solid vinyl wallpaper [is] waterproof and scrubbable," Crin explains. "This is the most popular choice because it's the most durable and easiest to clean and maintain." Although it can be slightly pricier than other kinds of vinyl, it's a good investment if you want to design a timeless kitchen that won't look dated years later. If you're not that messy in the kitchen but still want something fairly durable, Crin suggests vinyl-coated wallpaper. "It's a paper base with a protective vinyl top layer," she says, stating that it's "moisture-resistant and easy to clean."