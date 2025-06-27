Erin Napier's Bold Kitchen Backsplash Alternative Sparked Debate Among Fans
Erin Napier and her husband Ben set out to renovate American homes on the HGTV show "Home Town." While many of their upgrades generate appreciative murmurs from clients and viewers, a few of the duo's designs have sparked online heat. One of Napier's refurbishments, a lemon-patterned wallpaper affixed as a backsplash, became a topic of debate among fans. From comments indicating the element was a mistake to those who appreciated the budget-friendly move, viewers took to Facebook to voice their opinions.
The idea was to create a setting that would be welcoming and warm. Some reviewers didn't like how Napier's team placed the wallpaper, however. "I love wallpaper, but not the way this is laid out. It looks weird under only part of the shelving," wrote one Facebook user. Another indicated that the wallpaper spread wasn't ideal, and several remarks indicated that the look could have worked if the paper had been carried up higher on the wall. Others simply didn't like the lemon wallpaper pattern, stating that the bold design makes the "beautiful room look cheap" and described the addition as "large and garish." More understanding commenters softened criticism, recognizing that the project was done on a budget and not every homeowner can afford custom designs, while other adoring fans wondered if cheap subway tiles could have been used as a suitable replacement.
Designing on a budget
Some might be surprised that wallpaper can be used as a backsplash, but the option can work with the right planning. Using wallpaper as a backsplash is a design element that gives designers choices beyond tiles, and the budget-friendly element can become an easy DIY project for those looking to spruce up their kitchens without the assistance of a professional. Walls must be cleaned properly before wallpaper can be affixed, however, and you may want to keep bold patterns in smaller areas if you're opting for bright, bold choices like Napier's.
Ideally, wallpaper is not meant to be placed in areas that will come into contact with liquid splashes or heat, and covers installed over the wallpaper can help make pretty installations last. (Napier herself recognized that placing plexiglass on top of the lemon wallpaper was a "modest budget moment.") Tempered glass can also be placed to protect wallpaper used as kitchen backsplashes, or DIYers may opt for vinyl peel-and-stick wall covers that are easy to wipe and made to last. Keep in mind that wallpaper backsplashes can also be removed, so if you're not confident about placing particular colors or patterns in your home, you can experiment to find what works in your space.