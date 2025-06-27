Erin Napier's Bold Kitchen Backsplash Alternative Sparked Debate Among Fans

Erin Napier and her husband Ben set out to renovate American homes on the HGTV show "Home Town." While many of their upgrades generate appreciative murmurs from clients and viewers, a few of the duo's designs have sparked online heat. One of Napier's refurbishments, a lemon-patterned wallpaper affixed as a backsplash, became a topic of debate among fans. From comments indicating the element was a mistake to those who appreciated the budget-friendly move, viewers took to Facebook to voice their opinions.

The idea was to create a setting that would be welcoming and warm. Some reviewers didn't like how Napier's team placed the wallpaper, however. "I love wallpaper, but not the way this is laid out. It looks weird under only part of the shelving," wrote one Facebook user. Another indicated that the wallpaper spread wasn't ideal, and several remarks indicated that the look could have worked if the paper had been carried up higher on the wall. Others simply didn't like the lemon wallpaper pattern, stating that the bold design makes the "beautiful room look cheap" and described the addition as "large and garish." More understanding commenters softened criticism, recognizing that the project was done on a budget and not every homeowner can afford custom designs, while other adoring fans wondered if cheap subway tiles could have been used as a suitable replacement.