The Design Style You Should Keep To A Minimum In Small Kitchen Spaces

Having a tiny kitchen isn't necessarily a problem since you can maximize that modest space for functionality. However, this doesn't change the fact that it will still appear small, which can shrink your perception of the surrounding area. Fortunately, there's a way to make cramped kitchens and kitchenettes seem larger without tearing down any walls. All you need to do is abide by the very important style tip of keeping bold patterns to a minimum.

Colorful and funky patterns breathe life into a room. When kitchen space is so sparse, however, those elements can quickly clash with one another and prove distracting. More importantly, a myriad of playful patterns can also seriously swallow a space. As a result, it's best to show restraint and choose one patterned element to act as a focal point as opposed to overwhelming the area with different shapes and colors.

A simple geometric pattern makes an ideal choice, as it can work to heighten and elongate the space. Just make sure it matches your kitchen's color scheme. Along with ensuring cohesion, following a monochromatic palette draws the eye deeper into your space, since there's no visual break in continuity. It also helps to stick with light colors such as shades of white (ivory, cream, or beige). They will reflect light, making the space appear more expansive.