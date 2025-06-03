The Design Style You Should Keep To A Minimum In Small Kitchen Spaces
Having a tiny kitchen isn't necessarily a problem since you can maximize that modest space for functionality. However, this doesn't change the fact that it will still appear small, which can shrink your perception of the surrounding area. Fortunately, there's a way to make cramped kitchens and kitchenettes seem larger without tearing down any walls. All you need to do is abide by the very important style tip of keeping bold patterns to a minimum.
Colorful and funky patterns breathe life into a room. When kitchen space is so sparse, however, those elements can quickly clash with one another and prove distracting. More importantly, a myriad of playful patterns can also seriously swallow a space. As a result, it's best to show restraint and choose one patterned element to act as a focal point as opposed to overwhelming the area with different shapes and colors.
A simple geometric pattern makes an ideal choice, as it can work to heighten and elongate the space. Just make sure it matches your kitchen's color scheme. Along with ensuring cohesion, following a monochromatic palette draws the eye deeper into your space, since there's no visual break in continuity. It also helps to stick with light colors such as shades of white (ivory, cream, or beige). They will reflect light, making the space appear more expansive.
Forgo flashy patterns in favor of neutral design features
Regardless of where you incorporate patterns in your countertops, flooring, or backsplash, the rest of the kitchen should remain relatively neutral to keep the area looking sleek and spacious. For example, selecting a panel-ready fridge and dishwasher can prevent the eye from being drawn to bulky appliances that risk shrinking the appearance. Even paying attention to details like cabinet knobs and handles can prove helpful as minimalist options that lay flat can save space, resulting in a larger kitchen area.
Another great way to open up a tiny kitchen is to let the light in. Aside from windows, skylights and mirrors can brighten the space while giving it a more expansive feel. Similarly, seek out appliances and decor with reflective surfaces like stainless steel, glass, or glossy materials as light will bounce off of them and have a similar effect.
As a final word of advice, reduce clutter. Knick-knacks and collectibles can overtake a tiny kitchen, which is why they're best kept elsewhere. But, this also goes for other items. Anything from cutting boards to coasters should be stowed behind closed cupboards or, better yet, a kitchen cart that can be rolled out of view, should you want to amplify the size of the space further. Of course, by limiting bold patterns in your tiny kitchen, you'll already be halfway to achieving a more spacious-seeming area!