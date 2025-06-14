Remodeling Your Kitchen? Consider Adding An Appliance Garage

There's little more satisfying than a clean, tidy kitchen counter, especially if you're a busy home cook who needs space to work. If there are signs that it's time to remodel your kitchen, adding an appliance garage is one of the best things you can do. An appliance garage is usually a deep section of your counter that you can tuck small appliances into and pull a door down over. The door often matches either your backsplash or your cabinets to give your kitchen a seamless, uncluttered look.

Appliance garages are absolute game changers for those with lots of countertop gadgets, like air fryers, blenders, and coffee machines. It's also one of the best places to put a microwave in your kitchen. Being able to hide bulky machines behind a wall and pull them out right onto the counter only when you need them isn't just a game changer; it may be a life changer. Imagine not having to get on a step stool and dodge falling items while pulling your food processor out of the depths of your cabinets to make a puree.

And with the rise in popularity of countertop equipment (hello airfryer), appliance garages, which have actually been around since at least the 1980s, are making a resurgence. The options are kind of endless. You could go for the old-school pull down door, a sleek bi-fold situation, or doors that slide up or push in over the open garage. And you don't have to stick to hiding your appliances back there. How about a whole coffee-making hub, including your favorite roasts, mugs, espresso machine, and sweeteners?