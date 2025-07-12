Why So Many Kitchen Cabinets Don't Reach The Ceiling

The space between the top of your kitchen cabinets and your ceiling is the perfect spot for dust to accumulate, and it's hard to clean. While some people use the space for decorative items, others don't know what to do with that awkward gap. One of the most common reasons kitchen cabinets don't reach the ceiling is that pre-built cabinets come in set sizes, while the height of walls can vary between homes. Flooring in historic homes may also be uneven, which could make floor-to-ceiling cabinets look slanted. Another reason is simple practicality. Many people wouldn't be able to reach the highest part of the cabinet anyway, so it wouldn't make sense to store anything up there.

Leaving a gap between the top of the cabinets and the ceiling can also reduce the risk of mold and damage. When you cook or run your dishwasher, hot air and steam will rise. If moisture gets trapped in a tight space, there is a greater risk of mold and mildew growth and separation between the ceiling and moldings.

While you can avoid an ugly kitchen design mistake by replacing your cabinets with ones that extend all the way to the ceiling, your installation may be more expensive due to added materials and labor. Plus, if you have a small kitchen, floor-to-ceiling cabinets can make the space look smaller. So what is the easiest way to disguise the unsightly gap above your kitchen cabinets? We have some ideas for you.