Why So Many Kitchen Cabinets Don't Reach The Ceiling
The space between the top of your kitchen cabinets and your ceiling is the perfect spot for dust to accumulate, and it's hard to clean. While some people use the space for decorative items, others don't know what to do with that awkward gap. One of the most common reasons kitchen cabinets don't reach the ceiling is that pre-built cabinets come in set sizes, while the height of walls can vary between homes. Flooring in historic homes may also be uneven, which could make floor-to-ceiling cabinets look slanted. Another reason is simple practicality. Many people wouldn't be able to reach the highest part of the cabinet anyway, so it wouldn't make sense to store anything up there.
Leaving a gap between the top of the cabinets and the ceiling can also reduce the risk of mold and damage. When you cook or run your dishwasher, hot air and steam will rise. If moisture gets trapped in a tight space, there is a greater risk of mold and mildew growth and separation between the ceiling and moldings.
While you can avoid an ugly kitchen design mistake by replacing your cabinets with ones that extend all the way to the ceiling, your installation may be more expensive due to added materials and labor. Plus, if you have a small kitchen, floor-to-ceiling cabinets can make the space look smaller. So what is the easiest way to disguise the unsightly gap above your kitchen cabinets? We have some ideas for you.
What to do with the space between your kitchen cabinets and ceiling
If you think the space between your kitchen cabinets and ceiling is an eyesore, you're not alone. A lot of people don't understand why the gap is there or what they're supposed to use it for. Luckily, we have some solutions. You can tweak our kitchen organization hacks for extra vertical storage by getting decorative baskets that fit in the gap. Use the baskets to hide away seasonal items you don't use very often, or to store accessories for kitchen appliances that don't get much use. Another idea is to make the space look brighter and cuter with wallpaper, affordable kitchen backsplash tile, or paint.
A really popular way to use the added space is to display decorative plates or dishes or store vases. It's also the perfect spot to showcase vintage kitchen storage jars. You can even find framed pieces of art that fit perfectly in the gap and add some color and visual interest to your kitchen. If the space isn't too high for you to reach with a stepstool, you can put potted plants up there, or even use artificial plants.