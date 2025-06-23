The Simple And Affordable Solution For Organizing Small Appliances And Accessories

When you're thinking of pantry storage hacks that leave you with maximum space, obvious moves are to avoid buying oversized appliances and focus on professional kitchen tools every home chef should try. However, tiny gadgets and accessories can add up. If you've amassed so many pieces of equipment that your drawers and shelves look like a hoarder's nest, try one of the most genius tips to organize cooking utensils: Use bins and baskets to sort them by use.

A unique challenge of organizing small kitchen tools is that they're so easy to misplace and mix up (does that blender blade go into your juicer or food processor?). To avoid the hassle, grab small containers for as many appliances or categories as you need — one for your stand mixer attachments, another for your grilling tools, and so on. Each basket, tray, or bin should be easy for you to grab when you need it, so aim for lightweight materials like plastic. Even better, look for containers with handles that make them easier to pull out.

To save even more money and space, buy super cheap, identical bins at a dollar store, so you'll be able to stack them if needed. Label each container using masking tape and a permanent marker so you can see what's inside at a glance, then line them up neatly in your pantry. Voila, you have a pristine inventory of gadgets.