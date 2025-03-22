How To Organize Your Fridge Like A Professional Chef

No one knows the value of a well-organized fridge better than a professional chef. The busy nature of a chef's job requires quick and efficient access to ingredients that are guaranteed fresh and safe. To organize your fridge like a professional chef, you first need to understand the different areas of the fridge — their intended purpose and How the differing temperatures can affect your food. Storing food in the correct areas is essential to ensure there is no cross-contamination and that food remains unspoiled. More than this, fridge organization is about maximizing efficiency by creating systems that make meal prep quicker and easier.

To help us, we have spoken to Shawn Matijevich, lead chef-instructor of Online Culinary Arts & Food Operations at the Institute of Culinary Education, and Bernard Janssen, executive chef and culinary program manager for ZWILLING J.A. Henckels, who share their professional tips to help you create a safe, functional, and organized space within your refrigerator. Matijevich summarizes the importance of optimal fridge organization by explaining, "Your refrigerator is a mini ecosystem with varying humidity levels, temperature zones, and airflow. Different food products require different conditions to store optimally for freshness." In this article, we look at the importance of keeping raw meats on the bottom shelf and your leafy greens in the crisper drawer, helpful storage solutions, tips on ensuring your fridge is at the right temperature, and the best way to clean it.