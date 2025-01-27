Can You Safely Reheat Frozen Leftovers Without Defrosting First?

We've all been there: You've decided on frozen leftovers for dinner and there's a pep in your step with the knowledge that you're not only doing your freezer a favor, but you also don't need to do any cooking to enjoy your meal. Then you get home, starving, and your hungry stomach sinks with the realization that you forgot to defrost the very leftovers you plan on eating. But the good news is, it's perfectly safe to reheat your frozen leftovers without defrosting first, provided you froze your cooked food quickly and correctly, and that you heat the food thoroughly to 165 degrees Fahrenheit with no cold spots.

When it comes to reheating, you can turn to the usual suspects: The microwave, oven, or saucepan. Each one coincides with the type of food you're reheating. If you'd like some added help, check out our piece on 19 ways to reheat leftovers to perfection. Overall, liquid-based leftovers like soups and stews do better in a saucepan or microwave in a bowl that can help them retain those flavorful juices. Whereas meals featuring a variety of different ingredients are best reheated in the oven or microwave on an oven-proof tray where they can spread out and reheat at their own pace. Just make sure you freeze your leftovers in single serving sizes because you don't want to reheat your frozen leftovers more than once.

