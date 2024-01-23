The Right Way To Store Tomatoes In The Fridge And Make Them Last Longer

Tomatoes, with their vibrant colors and juicy flesh, are a kitchen staple for countless dishes. However, the eternal debate remains: Should you store them in the fridge or on the countertop? The truth lies somewhere in between. While refrigeration can potentially rob tomatoes of their prized flavor and texture, with the right technique and a couple of tricks, you can actually keep them fresh and juicy for longer.

Tomatoes are known to turn mealy when stored in the fridge for extended periods. This unappetizing texture change occurs due to the cold temperatures, which can disrupt the cell walls in the fruit. The key to successfully storing tomatoes in the fridge is all about how you store them and allowing plenty of ventilation while protecting the delicate fruit. With just the right container that shields while allowing ethylene gas to escape and fresh air to enter, tomatoes will keep beautifully.

However, if your kitchen is too warm or you have an excess of tomatoes to preserve, refrigeration is a viable option when executed correctly. It's essential to strike a balance. Consider refrigerating your tomatoes when they're ripe or just slightly underripe. If they're already fully ripe, it's best to use them promptly or store them on the countertop away from direct sunlight.