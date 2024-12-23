The Absolute Best Way To Store Salad Greens To Keep Them Fresh

Big bags of store-bought greens are perfect for making huge salads for a crowd. However, it can be almost impossible to eat through an entire bag or a full head of butterhead lettuce if you're cooking for one. While some salad leaves, like crunchy Romaine hearts, retain their crisp exterior and inviting snap for a lengthy period, others, such as baby spinach, endive, and watercress, wilt quickly, turn soggy, and even get slimy. We asked Megan McCarthy, the Edible Garden Chef at the Atlanta Botanical Garden, about her tried and tested tips on how to store salad greens to keep them fresh.

"Wash and dry greens thoroughly," explains McCarthy, the founder of Healthy Eating 101. "I like to spin my greens dry in a salad spinner, or you can wrap them in paper towels and store them in a loosely sealed plastic bag or container in the refrigerator. Try not to put too much into the storage container to prevent wilting. Most greens will stay fresh for 3–5 days."

Removing the moisture from the surface of salad greens reduces the risk of spoilage and deterioration. While you can dry your washed leaves with paper towels, using a salad spinner is better because it eliminates excess water without damaging the tender leaves (bruised, yellowing, and torn greens will decay faster than those in tiptop condition).

