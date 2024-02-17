14 Hacks For Making An Even Better Salad

There are plenty of reasons why salads should be a mainstay in your diet. They can be healthy, they're refreshing, and, plain and simple, they taste good. If you're thinking to yourself, "I don't know, I don't think salads are all that," then stick with us; there are myriad ways to upgrade your salad recipe, elevating it from mere side dish to star entrée.

Salad, in its most basic form, usually comprises some lettuce, croutons, maybe a few mix-ins, and a dressing. There's certainly nothing wrong with that, but there is a whole world of possibilities out there that will have you wondering why you didn't try these sooner. These hacks range from changing out the type of greens (or swapping them out entirely) and assembling the salad to look more presentable to making it more filling and ensuring it stays fresh longer. With the following tips, you can revolutionize your salad game — making them full of vibrant colors, contrasting textures, and diverse ingredients that are both full of flavor and heavy on health benefits. Even if you're well-versed in the salad-making arts, no doubt one of the insights below will ignite a spark, leading to your next favorite "I-can't-stop-eating-this" salad.