6 Genius Ways To Organize Your Nespresso Pod Stash

Many place their coffee machines near or right under the kitchen cupboards, but have you considered turning the bottom of the cupboard into a storage rack? It neatly displays your pods while keeping them simultaneously out of the way and close at hand for when you need them. This idea is an affordable DIY project; all you need are a few PVC strips with slots on either side that you can find at your local hardware store, or you can purchase the racks online, like these Self-Adhesive Mounted Coffee Pod Stands.

Two PVC strips will create one row, onto which you can then slide your coffee pods. The number of rows and their length depends on your personal storage needs. The most important thing is the width of the individual rows — it has to align with the width of your pods. You can still use this storage solution if you have pods of different sizes, as long as you create separate rows for them.

This nifty storage rack doesn't have to be limited to the space under your cupboard, though. You can use the same system on the inside of the cupboard doors if you don't like having your pods displayed. In a similar fashion, you could also make the pod rack part of the decor by mounting it on the wall or even on the side of the coffee machine.