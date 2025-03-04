6 Genius Ways To Organize Your Nespresso Pod Stash
What starts as neatly packaged sleeves of Nespresso pods ultimately ends up as a disorganized kitchen drawer full of coffee pods with different roasts, flavor notes, and caffeine contents. Nespresso often offers special deals when the pods are purchased in bulk, additionally contributing to the ever-growing stash of disorganized coffee pods. Luckily, we found six genius organization solutions for your little java pods that range from quick purchases to creative DIY projects.
Considering the difference between Nespresso Vertuo and Original machines, pods from the Original line are smaller, while Vertuo capsules are larger and also include the XL coffee pods. You have to determine the type of pods you have before looking at storage options, because some organizers aren't compatible with all pods. You'll also want to be mindful of the size of your kitchen and whether you prefer to have the pods visible or tucked away. The main goal of organizing your Nespresso stash is not just for the space to look cleaner but also for your coffee routine to be speedy and effortless.
A neat drawer that doubles as a platform
Every influencer's Nespresso video starts the same — by opening a drawer and revealing a neatly organized stack of colorful pods, one next to the other. The pods are stacked inside a special holder, like the Everie Coffee Pod Storage Holder Drawer Insert, which uses the space in your kitchen drawers. But if your drawers already have a clear non-coffee purpose, a better option is a standalone drawer that you can place on your countertop. Because of its flat top, it doubles as a platform for the coffee machine or anything else that you want to place on it.
The Deco Brothers Supreme Vertuoline Drawer is currently the #1 bestseller on Amazon and can hold 60 regular Vertuo capsules or 30 XL ones. It comes in a few different neutral colors and styles so you can match it to your existing decor. Amazon Basics has a similar drawer created for the original capsules, which has space for 50 Nespresso pods. Both drawers have five rows, so it's very easy to separate different kinds of pods for those who like to switch between a variety of coffees.
Clear acrylic boxes
If you're looking for something versatile and affordable, clear acrylic boxes are it. They come in all possible dimensions, so you can easily pick one that fits into your designated coffee pod space, be it inside a cupboard or directly on the counter. You can go for a simple single box, like the Darenyi Coffee Pod Holder with Lid. This would be our top choice for coffee drinkers who are loyal to a specific pod flavor. A box with multiple compartments, on the other hand, would be a better pick for those who have different coffee pods that they rotate between. For example, the Beygorm Acrylic Coffee Pod Holder comes with three separate compartments. And you could even buy stackable acrylic drawers if that's more your style.
An added benefit of using acrylic boxes is that you can use them in shared spaces, like dorms and offices, where people might have two or three different coffee machines. Since these boxes are usually much larger than the slim drawers made specifically for one type of coffee pod, they provide a better storage solution for pods of different brands, including third party pod brands for your Nespresso machine.
A rotating carousel
Carousels have a special feeling, like you're in your personal shop browsing for the perfect morning coffee pod. This organization solution stands on your countertop right next to the beloved Nespresso machine of choice but doesn't take up a lot of space. You can stock the carousel with pods of different flavors, as long as they are all the same size. When shopping for your ideal coffee pod carousel, pay close attention to its capacity, meaning how many rows it has and how many pods those rows each hold.
The smallest carousels have space for about 20 pods, while the middle tier ranges around 50. The biggest ones will have space for 80 pods — sometimes more. The FlagShip Vertuo Pod Holder Carousel, for example, comes with an extra storage compartment in the middle of the carousel, which you can use to store creamers, sugar packets, or additional pods. If you love the idea of a carousel but need more flexibility when it comes to pod sizes, purchasing a simple iDesign lazy Susan with a few separate compartments is a great workaround.
A storage rack under the kitchen cupboard
Many place their coffee machines near or right under the kitchen cupboards, but have you considered turning the bottom of the cupboard into a storage rack? It neatly displays your pods while keeping them simultaneously out of the way and close at hand for when you need them. This idea is an affordable DIY project; all you need are a few PVC strips with slots on either side that you can find at your local hardware store, or you can purchase the racks online, like these Self-Adhesive Mounted Coffee Pod Stands.
Two PVC strips will create one row, onto which you can then slide your coffee pods. The number of rows and their length depends on your personal storage needs. The most important thing is the width of the individual rows — it has to align with the width of your pods. You can still use this storage solution if you have pods of different sizes, as long as you create separate rows for them.
This nifty storage rack doesn't have to be limited to the space under your cupboard, though. You can use the same system on the inside of the cupboard doors if you don't like having your pods displayed. In a similar fashion, you could also make the pod rack part of the decor by mounting it on the wall or even on the side of the coffee machine.
Narrow multi-tiered drawers
Storage is always more of a challenge in smaller spaces; we want to maximize the space we have available without making it look cluttered. Utilizing vertical space is hands down one of the best kitchen organization hacks when working with tight quarters. If you were eyeing the standalone coffee pod drawers earlier on this list, we've found the perfect alternative for a small kitchen: super slim, multi-tiered drawers.
For example, the ZCDCP Black Metal Coffee Pod Storage Drawer comes with five tiers and stores 50 Vertuo pods despite only being about three inches wide. The drawers come with little slots that keep your pods firmly in place as you open and close the drawers, and the entire thing can also be mounted on the wall. For the original capsules, the ZCDCP Coffee Pod Drawer for Nespresso Original is a great pick, as it comes with three to six tiers, holding anywhere from 90 to 180 coffee pods and being only five inches wide.
A nostalgic gumball machine
Drinking coffee is certainly an adult activity, but that doesn't mean we can't sprinkle some childlike joy into it. Using a gumball machine for coffee pod storage and dispensing is a fun way to bring some nostalgia to your kitchen. While every organization hack until this point accommodated the space for different Nespresso coffee pod flavors, this one throws them all together and allows you to be surprised each time you go to make a cup.
To bring this vision to life, you must find a gumball machine with an opening slot that's big enough for a Nespresso capsule. Thankfully, they are pretty popular on the internet, including on Amazon — this Coffee Pod Gumball Machine is specifically designed for Nespresso's original capsules. All you have to do is turn the handle, and a single pod will come through the slot; no coins required. The only downside is that Vertuo pods are too big for these fun machines, so for now, they are only available for the original drinkers.