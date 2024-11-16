Third Party Pod Brands For Your Nespresso Machine, Ranked Worst To Best

Nespresso is a great option for at-home coffee enthusiasts looking to make quality cups on a time crunch. The machines are inexplicably convenient — you just pop in a pod, press a button, and your coffee is dispensed pretty instantly. Plus, Nespresso's coffee pods are arguably pretty good. The only downside to Nespresso is that the brand's pod options are rather slim. While Nespresso's name-brand pods will do a fine job at getting you a tasty caffeine fix, you're missing out if you only order them through its website. There are plenty of third-party brands that make tasty, Nespresso-compatible pods.

Currently, Nespresso's Vertuo pods are patented, meaning that companies (besides Starbucks, which has a partnership with Nespresso) cannot make pods for the Vertuo class of machines. Though, third-party brands, like Peet's and Mad Tea, can make pods that fit in Nespresso's original machines without violating a patent restriction. I tried and ranked several third-party Nespresso pod brands, based on tasting notes and roast quality, to see which ones were worth brewing.

