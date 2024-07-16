The Likely Reason Nespresso Doesn't Sell Matcha Pods

While Nespresso has made history with its coffee pods, it has yet to do the same for matcha. Given the green tea drink's recent popularity in the West, matcha has become a menu item on virtually every cafe menu. The sheer love for it has caused Nespresso users to speculate about the possibility of an instant matcha pod they can use to prepare their favorite green drinks at home. However, while they might be categorically the same on coffee menus, they really couldn't be more different when it comes to how they're prepared.

While coffee is made from beans that are ground and steeped in cold or hot water for longer or shorter times with different concentrations and different extraction times — matcha is really only made one way. Created from a fine green powder, drinking matcha is unlike drinking other green teas in that you consume the entire leaf. Rather than being steeped in hot water, it's whisked and blended into it. It simply can't be made the same way that coffee or espresso is, which is likely the reason why Nespresso doesn't sell matcha pods. If it did, it'd have to invent an entirely new machine.

While you might not be able to find a matcha pod that's compatible with your Nespresso machine, it's still very possible to make a DIY matcha latte at home. All you're going to need is some ceremonial grade matcha and a couple of tools.