The Likely Reason Nespresso Doesn't Sell Matcha Pods
While Nespresso has made history with its coffee pods, it has yet to do the same for matcha. Given the green tea drink's recent popularity in the West, matcha has become a menu item on virtually every cafe menu. The sheer love for it has caused Nespresso users to speculate about the possibility of an instant matcha pod they can use to prepare their favorite green drinks at home. However, while they might be categorically the same on coffee menus, they really couldn't be more different when it comes to how they're prepared.
While coffee is made from beans that are ground and steeped in cold or hot water for longer or shorter times with different concentrations and different extraction times — matcha is really only made one way. Created from a fine green powder, drinking matcha is unlike drinking other green teas in that you consume the entire leaf. Rather than being steeped in hot water, it's whisked and blended into it. It simply can't be made the same way that coffee or espresso is, which is likely the reason why Nespresso doesn't sell matcha pods. If it did, it'd have to invent an entirely new machine.
While you might not be able to find a matcha pod that's compatible with your Nespresso machine, it's still very possible to make a DIY matcha latte at home. All you're going to need is some ceremonial grade matcha and a couple of tools.
Make your own matcha at home
While it might look and sound complicated, making matcha at home actually couldn't be easier. As long as you have the powder on hand, all you need is some hot water and something to mix it with. You might be wondering if you really need a bamboo whisk for matcha and the truth is it will make the process much simpler. Also known as a chasen, bamboo whisks have been used to make matcha for centuries and are specially designed to get it to that perfectly smooth and frothy consistency. Once you have it, you'll have to know how to use it.
Simply start by scooping some matcha powder into a bowl — anything between half a teaspoon to a teaspoon is recommended but you can use more or less to get your preferred taste. Then pour some hot water over it, 176 degrees Fahrenheit is preferred but you can also play around with the temperature of the water to influence the flavor. Once you've done that, all you need to do is whisk the powder into the water, ideally using back-and-forth motions rather than circles.
You'll know your matcha is ready once you get a nice froth on the top of the water. From there you can pour it over a glass of iced and frothed milk or more hot water. It's relatively easy, although it does get slightly more complicated when you get into caring for and properly cleaning your matcha whisk.