How To Properly Clean Your Matcha Whisk After Use

Despite some commentary that matcha tastes too much like grass to be delightful, matcha tea has been on the rise in popularity in the United States for quite some time. The tea certainly has a unique flavor and is brimming with high amounts of caffeine and antioxidants, which add to its health benefits. The matcha phenomenon has spread from coffee shops to at-home matcha connoisseurs, and if you're part of the latter group, you should know that using a bamboo whisk is the best way to make your matcha.

Also known as a chasen, a matcha bamboo whisk is more effective than a regular baking whisk. Bamboo whisks have more prongs than a baking whisk, which means more opportunity to separate the matcha powder and prevent clumps in your tea. Matcha is a finely ground powder made of green tea leaves. Mixing the hot water and matcha powder with a bamboo whisk will make your matcha frothy, where a baking whisk will do no more than scratch your bowl.

But if you're going to use a bamboo whisk, it is important to know how to care for it. Bamboo can be delicate, so cleaning your matcha whisk is essential to ensuring its longevity.