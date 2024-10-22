Starbucks Vs Nespresso: How Their Pumpkin Spice Pods Compare

Fans of all the best pumpkin spice products eagerly await the onset of fall, when the popular flavor comes back to menus everywhere. There's perhaps nothing greater than stepping inside a warm Starbucks to get your hands on the first pumpkin spice latte of the season, and there's nothing wrong with getting this beverage as an occasional treat. If you're on a tight budget, though, a daily sweet treat coffee run may simply not be in the cards for you. If that's the case, we have some good news: Here's one way you can now get the warming flavor of pumpkin spice coffee in your own home, provided you have a Nespresso Vertuo machine.

There's no better time to stock up on your favorite pumpkin spice Nespresso pods (in fact, you may want to grab enough to last you until next fall), but picking a pod begs the question: Which pumpkin spice pod is the best? I brewed up two popular options to compare against each other, so you don't have to. I tried both Starbucks' Nespresso-compatible pumpkin spice pods and Nespresso's own pumpkin spice cake pods to taste test their flavor profiles against one other. Though I didn't try either in combination with a pumpkin spice coffee creamer, I'm sorely tempted to next time I treat myself to a cup.