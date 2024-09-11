Nespresso's Limited-Edition Fall Flavors Return For The Season

Do you have a growing collection of oversized scarves and love baking cookies? Are you still holding out for the network bigwigs to green-light another season of "Gilmore Girls"? Then you're definitely a fall person, which means we've got some exciting coffee news that will be right up your alley. Nespresso's limited-edition fall-flavor pods have made their return for another season to mark the blessed arrival of crisper mornings, crimson leaves, and hearty stews bubbling in bulky Dutch ovens.

First up is Maple Pecan flavor, featuring (you guessed it!) the nutty character of pecans and the caramel-like aroma of maple syrup. Combined with a medium-roast blend that has a comforting biscuity note, described by Nespresso as a "cereal-like coffee base", this cozy beverage can be enjoyed hot with milk or poured over ice to create a fragrant cold coffee. For the ultimate hygge experience, combine your milk with a tablespoon of actual maple syrup. Then brew your coffee over it and finish with caramel sauce and chopped pecans over whipped cream. The only downside? It seems to only be available for the Vertuo machine right now.

If you prefer your coffee with a spicier note, brimming with warming fall flavors like cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon, then Pumpkin Spice Cake is the capsule for you, and this one is made for both Original and Vertuo machines. Featuring all three aromatic spices combined with a sweet pumpkin flavor and sweet arabica blend, this coffee pod captures all the best bits of autumn with a delicate nuance and balance.