The Difference Between Nespresso's Aeroccino 4 And XL Milk Frothers

While it might be the smaller of the two machines, the Nespresso Aeroccino 4 offers more styles of milk preparation compared to the Aeroccino XL. Just as the name suggests, the Aeroccino 4 is designed to produce four different types of milk, including hot milk foam for a cappuccino, latte, and macchiato, and a cold foam — allowing you to give texture to iced coffee drinks without watering them down. Not to mention, all of this is done at the touch of a button.

At under two pounds, the Aeroccino 4 is small enough to keep on your countertop and light enough to move from inside of your cupboard and back if you're short of work space. The milk jug itself has a capacity of 8 ounces of hot milk, or 4 ounces to account for milk foam. This makes it ideal for someone who lives alone, perhaps in a small apartment with limited kitchen and counter space. But it also comes with some drawbacks — a major one being that it doesn't allow you to prepare milk for multiple coffee drinks at a time. Rather, you'll need to froth the milk for one drink, pour, and then froth the milk for the next, and so on.

With all the spacial and preparation style advantages, the size of Aeroccino 4 can come at the cost of your time if you're preparing drinks for a group. That's where the Aeroccino XL offers a solution.