Does Nespresso Sell Pumpkin Spice Coffee Pods?

Autumn rolls around, and pumpkin spice goodies fall as frequently as colorful leaves. Nespresso has taken a cue from nature and seasonally flavored menus by packing flavored coffee capsules with coffee that is spiced like a pretty piece of pumpkin pie. You may have to do some detective work to get your hands on these seasonal flavored coffee pods, but your mornings will be well-rewarded with the comforting taste of pumpkin spice bread in your mug.

Nespresso's pumpkin spice cake coffee capsules contain an Arabica blend that has been harvested from Colombia and Brazil. While the Brazilian coffee is lightly roasted to preserve the malty notes of cereal and biscuits, the Colombian coffee is quickly roasted to result in a mouth-watering aromatic treat. With familiar favorites like cinnamon, cloves, and cardamom enveloping whiffs of pumpkin, this is a combination that lends itself easily to all your favorite coffee recipes. Mornings are about to get a whole lot more interesting, at least for a few months.