Does Nespresso Sell Pumpkin Spice Coffee Pods?
Autumn rolls around, and pumpkin spice goodies fall as frequently as colorful leaves. Nespresso has taken a cue from nature and seasonally flavored menus by packing flavored coffee capsules with coffee that is spiced like a pretty piece of pumpkin pie. You may have to do some detective work to get your hands on these seasonal flavored coffee pods, but your mornings will be well-rewarded with the comforting taste of pumpkin spice bread in your mug.
Nespresso's pumpkin spice cake coffee capsules contain an Arabica blend that has been harvested from Colombia and Brazil. While the Brazilian coffee is lightly roasted to preserve the malty notes of cereal and biscuits, the Colombian coffee is quickly roasted to result in a mouth-watering aromatic treat. With familiar favorites like cinnamon, cloves, and cardamom enveloping whiffs of pumpkin, this is a combination that lends itself easily to all your favorite coffee recipes. Mornings are about to get a whole lot more interesting, at least for a few months.
A seasonal treat in a cup
Once these spiced pumpkin-flavored pods are stocked in your possession, even the most bleary-eyed office worker can locate the orange pods if the sun has not yet risen. When combined with your choice of milk or milk alternative, your coffee may begin to remind you of your favorite pumpkin-flavored baked goods. Add cinnamon powder, honey whipped cream, and caramel drizzles on top of your treat as a finishing garnish, and your morning coffee will soon blur the line between dessert and a cup of Joe.
Enjoy your pumpkin spice coffee with your favorite cookies and morning bowls of oatmeal, or brew yourself an Americano and savor your coffee with a simple piece of chocolate for an afternoon pick-me-up. Use the seasonal pods to make a flavorful espresso martini or freeze cubes to throw into a coffee smoothie. A sleeve of 10 capsules will cost $11 if you are buying the pods off the Nespresso website, and since pumpkin spice cake is a limited edition flavor, you may want to stock up on the capsules to get you through winter.