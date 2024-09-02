12 Limited Edition Nespresso Pods That We Need Year-Round

Nespresso has a pod flavor for every type of coffee drinker. You can start the day with a woodsy-scented lungo and end it with a chocolate-flavored cappuccino, or brew a different one each day of the month. Along with a diverse selection of year-round offerings, Nespresso keeps a steady rotation of limited edition (LE) pods. It's been releasing them for several years now, introducing some of the brand's best-tasting flavors. Some LE releases return each year, while others disappear from shelves as quickly as they arrived. Despite having a short shelf life, a few pods have garnered cult followings of people who believe they're too delicious to be confined to a single season.

Choosing which flavors to award permanent status is hard when there are countless delicious options, though. I've been drinking Nespresso pods for years and can say that some LE pods are better than everyday ones. There are limited edition pods made for both machines as well; the Original line (OL), dedicated to classic espresso, and the Vertuo Line (VL), created for milk-based coffee drinks. From Barista Creations and Single Origin to Ispirazione Italian and Reviving Origins, there are a lot of classic LE pods that deserve permanent shelf space. Even today, people still clamor some pods that were released years ago. Here is a list of tasty limited edition Nespresso pods that we crave year-round.