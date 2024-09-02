12 Limited Edition Nespresso Pods That We Need Year-Round
Nespresso has a pod flavor for every type of coffee drinker. You can start the day with a woodsy-scented lungo and end it with a chocolate-flavored cappuccino, or brew a different one each day of the month. Along with a diverse selection of year-round offerings, Nespresso keeps a steady rotation of limited edition (LE) pods. It's been releasing them for several years now, introducing some of the brand's best-tasting flavors. Some LE releases return each year, while others disappear from shelves as quickly as they arrived. Despite having a short shelf life, a few pods have garnered cult followings of people who believe they're too delicious to be confined to a single season.
Choosing which flavors to award permanent status is hard when there are countless delicious options, though. I've been drinking Nespresso pods for years and can say that some LE pods are better than everyday ones. There are limited edition pods made for both machines as well; the Original line (OL), dedicated to classic espresso, and the Vertuo Line (VL), created for milk-based coffee drinks. From Barista Creations and Single Origin to Ispirazione Italian and Reviving Origins, there are a lot of classic LE pods that deserve permanent shelf space. Even today, people still clamor some pods that were released years ago. Here is a list of tasty limited edition Nespresso pods that we crave year-round.
Pumpkin Spice Cake
For Nespresso fans, the Original line Pumpkin Spice Cake pod needs no introduction. It's described as an aromatic blend of spices with an accent of sweet pumpkin flavor, and it totally delivers on that promise. It's closer to a pumpkin-flavored chai than to an overly sweet dessert coffee, which makes it great for cappuccinos and syrups if you desire a sweeter sip. To call it popular is an understatement — there's no shortage of glowing online reviews. From dedicated YouTubers to everyday Nespresso loyalists, most seem to enjoy this limited edition pod. The popular Pumpkin Spice Cake fall flavor is one of Nespresso's best blends, and in my opinion, deserves year-round love.
Pumpkin spice flavor is the fall favorite and we've grown accustomed to the annual autumn rollout, but sadly, this seasonal selection gets swooped up before many have a chance to get their hands on some. We're left wanting more even before the season ends and fans deserve to satisfy their pumpkin spice cravings 365 days a year.
Infiniment Gourmand
Nespresso's collaboration with French pastry master Pierre Hermé is one of the brand's most popular limited edition collections. It was originally released in 2022 and has since become a yearly LE favorite. Fans call the collection a bold selection of pods with a smooth finish. Several of them are considered the best Nespresso flavors around and are also featured on this list.
The OL Infiniment Gourmand is a refined pairing of roasted hazelnut flavor with the cereal-like taste of a South American arabica. That's how it's described on the Nespresso website, and according to reviews, that's what you experience when you take the first sip. Unlike the robust Roasted Hazelnut pod, the Gourmand has a lighter nuttiness with a touch of chocolate that's comparable to Ferrero Rocher taste-wise. That makes it a great pairing for chocolate-flavored additions and milk-based drinks. Nespresso must know how popular this pod is with its fanbase. That's why I think it's about time we have Infiniment Gourmand in our Nespresso pod holders all year.
Infiniment Fruité
One thing to know about Nespresso is that it can make excellent pod flavors when it wants to — and quite possibly the shining star of the Pierre Hermé collection, the Original line Infiniment Fruité, lives up to its description as a beautiful blend of toasted cereal and sweet raspberry flavor. Fruit-infused coffees often miss the mark, but this limited edition pod strikes delicious gold. For one, the raspberry aroma is pronounced but the taste is unexpectedly subtle. The mindful combination of coffee and berry flavor hints at the potential of fruity blends when done right. Though usually for certain palates only, Infiniment Fruité's widely appealing taste is an exception to the rule.
People pray for the annual return of this popular pod. In fact, I came across more praise for Infiniment Fruité than any other pod featured on this list, with most surprised at how good it was. Some recommend pairing Infiniment Fruité with a white chocolate creamer for an extra sweet kick, but many also say that it's perfectly sippable by itself. This one needs shelf space right beside the other year-round blends.
Cubanía
Originally released in 2014, longtime fans lament the discontinuation of this limited edition favorite, a blend inspired by the Cuban coffee tradition. Made for the Original Line machines, "intense" is the best way to describe its strong flavor. It was the first pod with a level 13 intensity when released, replacing the previous record-holder Kazaar as one of the Nespresso pods you should always have. Interestingly enough, this Cuban-branded pod flavor doesn't actually feature coffee from Cuba. It's made with a blend of Colombian arabica and Indian robusta. Despite the misleading description, it's an excellent limited-edition Nespresso espresso.
Fans compare the taste to another Cuban-inspired favorite, Cafecito de Cuba, which hit shelves two years later. Cubanía is noticeably bolder, though, as Cafecito de Cuba only reaches level 10 intensity. As recently as 2021, fans of this flavor still demanded its return. Unfortunately, while some have taken to storing sleeves of this bygone blend for future enjoyment, fond memories are mostly what remains of Nespresso's limited edition Cubanía pod. It certainly belongs on this list of LE pods we need year-round.
Tribute to Trieste
Tribute to Trieste is another limited edition pod worth rallying around. It was inspired by the Italian city of Trieste, where the coffee culture refers to espresso as "nero" and "capo" if they want milk added. Despite being dedicated to an iconic Italian city, it's a South American blend infused with chocolate, raw hazelnut, and a touch of fruitiness. It was initially released in 2015 for the Original Line but was brought back in 2019 due to popular demand — yes, sometimes Nespresso gives in to its fans.
Tribute to Trieste was an immediate hit and was eventually considered one of the best LE Nespresso pods ever. The bitter, dark chocolate taste pairs perfectly with milk but is just as delicious by itself. Fans also say that it's a great pod for iced lattes. Here's hoping Nespresso brings it back for a third round.
Cafecito de Cuba
The U.S. and Cuba don't have the best trade relationship, so getting your hands on authentic Cuban coffee can be tricky. In 2016, Nespresso had the honor of importing the first authentic Cuban coffee into the United States in over 50 years. The blend was named Cafecito de Cuba, and today, it's considered a legendary limited edition pod. Unlike Cubanía, the beans used for Cafecito de Cuba were 100% pure arabica harvested by Cuban farmers in the eastern part of the island.
Cuban coffee is known for having a bold, sweet taste and thick consistency, and this LE pod definitely delivered — Cafecito de Cuba is one of my all-time favorites. I tend to prefer strong coffees and it has the perfect balance of roast, bitterness, and flavor. This blend has notes of tobacco with citrusy accents and a spicy aftertaste. The internet is filled with reviews from faithful Nespresso fans expressing their love for Cafecito de Cuba. Nespresso brought it back to shelves in 2020, but oddly enough, it was exclusive to Switzerland. If your Original or Vertuo Nespresso machine is missing any pod this year, it's Cafecito de Cuba.
Cafezinho do Brasil
This 2016 limited edition release is a blend of two 100% Brazilian beans grown in parts of the country renowned for producing quality coffee. Along with a robust woody aroma, it has a walnut taste and a pronounced herbal accent. The combination gives it an interesting mouthfeel that's bitter yet surprisingly pleasant. When it first became available in the olden days, Cafezinho do Brasil was one of my favorite limited edition pods to kick the day off with. I could drink it straight from my Nespresso machine! Though not as punchy as my typical go-to, I found it a smooth departure that I was happy to take.
That said, a cafezinho is traditionally made with milk and a dash of sugar, so if you're wondering whether this pod makes great-tasting Cuban coffee, it passes the test. Nothing can replace the real thing, of course, but this does an excellent job for a pod. I usually use oat milk when I make milk-based coffee and if that tastes great with Cafezinho do Brasil, then real milk definitely does. Fans of the flavor were fortunate to have it return to shelves in 2019 and 2021, but if it were up to me, both Original and Vertuo versions of this LE pod would be in supply year-round.
Dharkan
I can't talk about bold-flavored Nespresso pods without mentioning Dharkan. With an 11 intensity, this roasty blend wasn't made for delicate palates. True to its description, it has a subtle bitter cocoa and toasted cereal taste that's often compared to Napoli, a popular year-round pod. Dharkan is more acidic whereas Napoli is more bitter, though. A pungent sip and a chocolatey accent are the only things the two share. Otherwise, Dharkan is a pod flavor all its own that has amassed a cult following since its release in 2013.
It returned to shelves several times over the years before being discontinued in 2020. To fans' surprise, Nespresso decided to bring it back in 2024, but like so many LE pods, it's already out of stock. Nespresso knows how to play with our emotions, but Dharkan has clearly proven itself a fan-favorite that's deserving of permanent space on store shelves.
Ispirazione Novecento
Made from a mix of Brazilian heirloom arabicas and West African robustas, Ispirazione Novecento for the Original Line is a no-frills espresso that gives you what you want — nothing more, nothing less. Nespresso was inspired by the dark and smoky Italian coffee from the 1940s, when it was wood-fired and served at stand-up cafes. Fast forward to 2021, the year Novecento was introduced. It's a spicy and nutty foray into brewed deliciousness, but more specifically, one of my all-time favorite LE pods.
Novecento has a balanced bitterness with a chocolatey aftertaste that has earned it a spot on best-of lists. Even if you prefer milk-based coffee drinks over espresso, it's a satisfying well-rounded sip. Sadly, this LE pod has not received shelf love for years. It just sits on the shelf of my mind as I wait patiently for its return.
Coconut Flavor Over Ice
Coconut and coffee are a match made in heaven, and in 2021, Nespresso released a top-tier limited edition pod that perfectly balances the two flavors. Considered one of the best Nespresso flavors, Coconut Flavor Over Ice was made to cool you down while turning you up. Along with a mindful dose of toasted coconut, it's a frothy vanilla and caramel-flavored object of perfection. Like other delectable LE pods featured on this list, it made a big splash before disappearing — but not before becoming many people's favorite. If you enjoy iced coffee with a subtle coconut flavor, this is arguably Nespresso's best offering. Whether brewing the Original or the Vertuo Line's Tropical Coconut Flavor Over Ice, you're in for a treat.
One thing that separates this LE pod from most others on this list is that Nespresso has brought it back each year since its release. Fans report buying some online as recently as January 2024. At the time of writing, however, Coconut Flavor Over Ice was out of stock on the Nespresso site.
Tamuka mu Zimbabwe
This limited edition pod for the Original line is a complex blend of fruit, zest, and acidity. It was originally released in 2019 and has returned for a short time each year since. Unlike other varieties, Tamuka mu Zimbabwe retains more of its terroir — the characteristics that indicate how a region impacts coffee bean growth. Thanks to Nespresso's Reviving Origins program, dedicated to revitalizing troubled coffee regions, we have the privilege of experiencing coffee from Zimbabwe. This particular pod is considered one of the top LE releases of 2019 by fans.
When a coffee tastes as delicious as Tamuka mu Zimbabwe, a cappuccino is just as sip-worthy as an Americano. Thick and sour, with a dense crema that sticks to your spoon, you can tell that it's quality coffee just by looking at it. The aroma is pleasantly fruity, the first sip is sweet, and the aftertaste lingers without being overly intense. It's a versatile pod that can be paired with a sweetener or something savory. Nespresso knows it has a hit on its hands, but hasn't given this LE pod the availability it's proven worthy of. To be fair, Reviving Origins pods come from regions with lower coffee production, so I understand it's impossible to make these capsules of tastiness permanent. You can't blame me for dreaming, though.
Nordic Vanilla Princess Cake
Nordic Vanilla Princess Cake deserves permanent shelf space based on its cool name alone. The limited edition pod was inspired by three early 20th century princesses, who were known for their fondness of a green-colored cake, initially called "Grön tårta" (or Green Cake). The royal dessert would later become famously referred to as Swedish Princess Cake (or Prinsesstårta in Swedish). It's a layered sponge cake with pastry cream, whipped cream, and raspberry jam, wrapped in a bright green marzipan covering and powdered with sugar.
Equally tasty as an Original and Vertuo pod, Nespresso's Nordic Vanilla Princess Cake impressively recreates the iconic taste of Swedish Princess Cake, blending creamy vanilla and marzipan with raspberry and biscuit undertones. Reviews say that it's a versatile LE pod that you'll enjoy with and without milk, making it a great brew to personalize. Since its release in 2019, fans have hoped for its return. The potential rerelease of an old favorite was teased in 2024, but unfortunately, Nordic Vanilla Princess Cake has not materialized. Fingers crossed that Nespresso decides to bring it back sooner rather than later.