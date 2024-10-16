Which Nespresso Machines Can You Use Starbucks Coffee Pods In?

A taste of Starbucks from the comfort of your own coffee machine is pretty irresistible, but it's smart to research compatibility rather than just throwing a capsule in and crossing your fingers. The good news is that thanks to a partnership between both companies, all Nespresso-branded machines — both original and Vertuo — are compatible with Starbucks pods. Starbucks by Nespresso capsules will also work on certain machines manufactured by the latter company's third-party partners, including, but not limited to those from Breville and De'Longhi.

What is important is to ensure you purchase the right pod sizes, as original varieties won't work on Vertuo machines, while Vertuo capsules are too wide and large to fit in those made for original pods — you don't want to damage your Nespresso machine's mechanisms. Of course, don't ignore the different coffee flavors either; you want it to taste amazing. For example, you might want to check our Starbucks by Nespresso Vertuo capsule rankings if you own a compatible machine. Don't forget to grab some Sumatra too — the earthy Starbucks Nespresso pod we'll always stock up on – as it's available for both types of machines.