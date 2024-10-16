Which Nespresso Machines Can You Use Starbucks Coffee Pods In?
A taste of Starbucks from the comfort of your own coffee machine is pretty irresistible, but it's smart to research compatibility rather than just throwing a capsule in and crossing your fingers. The good news is that thanks to a partnership between both companies, all Nespresso-branded machines — both original and Vertuo — are compatible with Starbucks pods. Starbucks by Nespresso capsules will also work on certain machines manufactured by the latter company's third-party partners, including, but not limited to those from Breville and De'Longhi.
What is important is to ensure you purchase the right pod sizes, as original varieties won't work on Vertuo machines, while Vertuo capsules are too wide and large to fit in those made for original pods — you don't want to damage your Nespresso machine's mechanisms. Of course, don't ignore the different coffee flavors either; you want it to taste amazing. For example, you might want to check our Starbucks by Nespresso Vertuo capsule rankings if you own a compatible machine. Don't forget to grab some Sumatra too — the earthy Starbucks Nespresso pod we'll always stock up on – as it's available for both types of machines.
The different flavors available for Original and Vertuo pods
Aside from Sumatra pods, there are other Starbucks by Nespresso flavors we'd recommend checking out in your specific sizing ranges. A big reason people love the Vertuo line is that it allows larger servings than a simple espresso or lungo. This newer range has a Starbucks by Nespresso collaboration that includes specialty flavors like the Holiday Blend and Pumpkin Spice. On the flip side, while the Original is more limited in serving sizes, you still get some of the same great blends, like Pike Place and Vanilla. It's also compatible with third-party pods, potentially granting you access to more diverse flavor variations.
There are more options too, if it's the taste of your coffee you want to fine-tune. For instance, you can purchase syrups at Starbucks, but there's a catch: Not all stores offer them. Many chains stock up to six different flavors, like the much-loved vanilla or, if you're lucky, pumpkin spice. If they have enough stock, they'll usually sell you a bottle or two, but if not, it's worth searching the shelves at grocery stores like Walmart instead. What could be better than having the ingredients to make your own classic pumpkin spice latte? And, while your Nespresso machine processes that Starbucks pod, use this microwave trick to top your coffee with frothy milk.