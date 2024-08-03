The Earthy Starbucks Nespresso Pod We'll Always Stock Up On

If we had to choose one pod to rule them all, it would undoubtedly be Sumatra. Out of every Starbucks Nespresso Vertuo pod, Sumatra's earthiness, robust taste, and herbaceous qualities stand out. The dark roast has a low acidity and is silky smooth. It's the exact sort of cup you can draw some inspiration from in the morning. Sumatra has an interesting kick with its dried herb notes, yet it is well-balanced enough to attract even the fussiest caffeine lovers. Buying this sort of high-quality bean is one of the top Nespresso tips for ensuring better tasting coffee.

The pods serve ground dark roasted beans in a distinctive deep red packaging. There are variations to sample, too, like the Aged Sumatra. This sister coffee is an intensity seven, roasted strongly for a short period of time to accentuate its flavor. It has a slightly spicier kick than regular Sumatra pods. To begin with, though, stick to the regular type. The original bean is a perfect match for rich desserts like tiramisu or caramel. Get stocked up!