The Earthy Starbucks Nespresso Pod We'll Always Stock Up On
If we had to choose one pod to rule them all, it would undoubtedly be Sumatra. Out of every Starbucks Nespresso Vertuo pod, Sumatra's earthiness, robust taste, and herbaceous qualities stand out. The dark roast has a low acidity and is silky smooth. It's the exact sort of cup you can draw some inspiration from in the morning. Sumatra has an interesting kick with its dried herb notes, yet it is well-balanced enough to attract even the fussiest caffeine lovers. Buying this sort of high-quality bean is one of the top Nespresso tips for ensuring better tasting coffee.
The pods serve ground dark roasted beans in a distinctive deep red packaging. There are variations to sample, too, like the Aged Sumatra. This sister coffee is an intensity seven, roasted strongly for a short period of time to accentuate its flavor. It has a slightly spicier kick than regular Sumatra pods. To begin with, though, stick to the regular type. The original bean is a perfect match for rich desserts like tiramisu or caramel. Get stocked up!
Where is Sumatra coffee made?
It's not a trick question; the coffee is made in Sumatra, a tropical Indonesian island famed for its hot climate and incredible wildlife, including orangutans. As a single origin type, you can track its harvesting back to just one place. In this case, it's Sumatra's lush, volcanic agricultural fields. The region exports around 65% of the world's coffee and is a prolific producer in the industry. One of its most distinguishing factors is how it hulls the beans.
The wet-hulling process sets aside the Sumatra pods from those of other major coffee regions, like the characteristically lighter produce of Colombia. Workers remove the cherry's outer skin, and there's a slight delay before washing and drying — allowing a tactical degree of fermentation. It's a traditional practice called Giling Basah in Indonesia. The wet-hulling also reduces the steps of the coffee harvesting, with already low acidities rendering the pour-over method unnecessary. Understanding this unique approach makes it easy to see how such a distinctive Nespresso pod was born. Just brush up on everything you need to know about Fair Trade certified coffee so these talented producers are fairly compensated. Harvesting in such a finely tuned manner is an art form.