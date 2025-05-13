The Easy Way To Disguise The Unsightly Gaps Above Kitchen Cabinets

Hyperfixation is a homeowner's worst enemy. One moment, you're happily swirling a morning coffee; the next, you're aghast and transfixed. Those unsightly gaps above the kitchen cabinets? Perhaps it's the caffeine, but they've just sent shivers down your spine. The good news is that gappy cabinets are one of the most common kitchen design mistakes, making them quite easy to fix. The answer is simple: fill them with wood or trim.

To fix this issue, you can seek handyman services or tackle this project alone. Disguising unsightly cabinet gaps is DIY-friendly; simply purchase a tape measure, jigsaw, wooden trimming, a drill, and some nails. Measure the gap, cut the trim to match, and screw in place. Tah-dah — the result is a uniform-looking finish. It could even pass as a custom-fit kitchen.

The accuracy of the cuts and measurements will dictate your success, so take these steps slowly. A common hiccup is struggling to keep the tape measure steady. The easiest way to overcome this is with sneaky taping; stick the metal end down to stop it from flailing. For those conscious of accidentally cutting wrong, another hack is to measure before purchasing the trimming. Many stores, like Lowe's, offer complementary or low-cost cutting services. Request the right size from the get-go.