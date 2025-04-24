The Clever Kitchen Cabinet Design Alex Guarnaschelli Swears By

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Food Network star Alex Guarnaschelli knows how to run a kitchen. Whether she's perfecting pancakes of all kinds or improving Italian American fare, Guarnaschelli has figured out what does — and doesn't — work, both in terms of recipes and best kitchen practices. Specifically, when it comes to structuring her kitchen, Guarnaschelli has settled on a particular criterion for cabinets that makes her life all the easier. Namely, she utilizes clear, transparent drawers that improve her level of kitchen organization.

According to a 2019 interview with Food & Wine, Guarnaschelli takes full advantage of see-through cabinets that help her more easily identify what, exactly, she's looking for — without ever having to scrounge around. "They're made with thin wire mesh, so they're transparent," she said in the interview. "And I'm not constantly opening them. I just scan the contents (namely, my mismatched vintage glasses) with my eyes."

As for what kinds of cabinets Guarnaschelli swears by? She utilizes one specific, hand-tailored brand of cabinets — though there are a ton of additional options for anyone looking to improve their kitchen.