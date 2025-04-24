The Clever Kitchen Cabinet Design Alex Guarnaschelli Swears By
Food Network star Alex Guarnaschelli knows how to run a kitchen. Whether she's perfecting pancakes of all kinds or improving Italian American fare, Guarnaschelli has figured out what does — and doesn't — work, both in terms of recipes and best kitchen practices. Specifically, when it comes to structuring her kitchen, Guarnaschelli has settled on a particular criterion for cabinets that makes her life all the easier. Namely, she utilizes clear, transparent drawers that improve her level of kitchen organization.
According to a 2019 interview with Food & Wine, Guarnaschelli takes full advantage of see-through cabinets that help her more easily identify what, exactly, she's looking for — without ever having to scrounge around. "They're made with thin wire mesh, so they're transparent," she said in the interview. "And I'm not constantly opening them. I just scan the contents (namely, my mismatched vintage glasses) with my eyes."
As for what kinds of cabinets Guarnaschelli swears by? She utilizes one specific, hand-tailored brand of cabinets — though there are a ton of additional options for anyone looking to improve their kitchen.
Alex Guarnaschelli's Bakes & Kropp cabinets allow for a more organized, efficient kitchen
The nature and characteristics of your cabinets may seem inconsequential, but the little details can actually make a huge difference in how seamlessly you navigate your kitchen. Alex Guarnaschelli singles out Bakes & Kropp's cabinets; the brand makes fine, luxury cabinetry on a customizable, kitchen-to-kitchen basis. Per her Food & Wine interview, Guarnascshelli is "obsessed" with these cabinets, and considers their transparency among the most crucial pillars of her kitchen's design.
As Bakes & Kropp's cabinets come customized, you can't order them on Amazon, and they may not be as accessible to your kitchen. Luckily, you can find a slew of other see-through cabinets online, from MU Kitchen's storage cabinets to a set of Furnaza's glass doors. Beyond Amazon, homeware stores like Home Depot and Ikea sell an assortment of transparent cabinets, so it's easy to make the subtle — but effective — kitchen upgrade.
And, regardless of the cabinets you choose and how transparent they may be, just make sure to degrease them with the simple combination of baking soda and vinegar. As evidenced by Guarnaschelli's home, cabinets are just one element of a well-organized kitchen, but they're an important one, nonetheless.