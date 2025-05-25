Don't Make This Ugly Design Mistake When Replacing Kitchen Cabinets

Sometimes you see a design choice that used to be standard and can't for the life of you understand why it was ever the norm. Enter: Kitchen cabinets that don't reach the ceiling. We've all seen them. Many of us have lived in homes with them. These squat shelves often leave a foot or less of space — no man's land, really — between the top of the cabinets and the ceiling of the kitchen.

There are several reasons to avoid this mistake and choose ceiling-height cabinetry when you're renovating your kitchen. First of all, experts say shorter cabinets make your kitchen look smaller. They're like capri pants for your walls. The other major downside is that the area above your cabinets but below your ceiling basically only exists to collect dust. Whether you use it for storage, attempt to give it some character with fun decor and tchotchkes, or leave it empty, it's hard to clean up there and is going to end up dusty.

While there are certain situations where it might not make sense to install ceiling-height cabinetry — like if you have extremely high ceilings, for example — it's a no-brainer for those with standard ceiling heights in their kitchens. Even if ceiling-high cabinets end up being out of your budget, there is an easy way to disguise the unsightly gaps above kitchen cabinets: Adding false cabinet panels that give you the illusion of more cabinetry and close off that space to the collection of grime.