How To Use The 3-5-7 Design Rule To Style Your Kitchen Like A Pro

The kitchen can often become more of a utilitarian area than a cohesive part of your home's overall interior design. If you use your kitchen often, you may not have time to carefully curate the decor. Fortunately, proper kitchen organization doesn't have to cost much money or time. If you're having trouble deciding how to make your kitchen look stylish and chic, the 3-5-7 design rule was made for you. This simple, easy-to-follow rule suggests that you group objects of different sizes, shapes, and colors into vignettes of three, five, and seven. Grouping items in odd numbers actually creates visual harmony and can bring a sense of order to a cluttered kitchen, helping you avoid many common kitchen design mistakes.

To use the 3-5-7 design rule for your kitchen, choose items that are different sizes, shapes, colors, or styles, and experiment with placing them in groups of three, five, or seven. Whether you're dealing with clunky appliances taking up space on the counter, bare walls, or piles of clutter, using this kitchen design rule can help. Wondering where to put that vase or new piece of kitchen decor you just picked out? Look for two other small items to group it with, like a potted plant and framed photo, and arrange them on your kitchen counter. Ready to hang some cute kitchen artwork? Hang pieces of different sizes and shapes on the wall in groups of three, five, or seven.