How To Use The 3-5-7 Design Rule To Style Your Kitchen Like A Pro
The kitchen can often become more of a utilitarian area than a cohesive part of your home's overall interior design. If you use your kitchen often, you may not have time to carefully curate the decor. Fortunately, proper kitchen organization doesn't have to cost much money or time. If you're having trouble deciding how to make your kitchen look stylish and chic, the 3-5-7 design rule was made for you. This simple, easy-to-follow rule suggests that you group objects of different sizes, shapes, and colors into vignettes of three, five, and seven. Grouping items in odd numbers actually creates visual harmony and can bring a sense of order to a cluttered kitchen, helping you avoid many common kitchen design mistakes.
To use the 3-5-7 design rule for your kitchen, choose items that are different sizes, shapes, colors, or styles, and experiment with placing them in groups of three, five, or seven. Whether you're dealing with clunky appliances taking up space on the counter, bare walls, or piles of clutter, using this kitchen design rule can help. Wondering where to put that vase or new piece of kitchen decor you just picked out? Look for two other small items to group it with, like a potted plant and framed photo, and arrange them on your kitchen counter. Ready to hang some cute kitchen artwork? Hang pieces of different sizes and shapes on the wall in groups of three, five, or seven.
Tips for putting the principles of the 3-5-7 rule into action
The main principle behind the 3-5-7 rule is that using groups of odd numbers can make a space more visually interesting. While it may seem unbalanced to use odd rather than even numbers, this disconnect is actually what makes the overall design flow more harmonious. While you don't have to follow any rules when decorating, using this one can help you organize clutter and tackle empty space in a way that doesn't seem overwhelming.
To put the principle of the rule into action, begin by taking everything off of your countertops, island, table, and other flat work areas. Then, start adding things back in groups of three, five, and seven. Take care with the placement of appliances and electronics so they are still accessible and easy to use. Free up counter space by implementing vertical storage options or open kitchen shelving. Rather than employing decor like framed art, vases, and potted plants on your counter, place them on shelves or hang them on walls in groups of three, five, and seven.
Using the simple 3-5-7 rule can instantly make your kitchen look more balanced and curated. Having a kitchen organization rule to follow can give you a good starting point and a chance to experiment with reorganizing while placing decor items in different areas of your kitchen. When you're done, it will look like you hired an expensive designer to revamp your kitchen rather than doing it yourself.