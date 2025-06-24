Live By The 'Rule Of 5' And All Your Kitchen Organizing Problems Will Disappear

The efficacy of stronger, fewer choices is reflected in a 2018 Caltech study led by Colin Camerer. In the study, subjects were asked to choose one pleasing landscape image out of 12 photos while another group was given 24 photos to choose from. As the study concluded, "'The idea is that the best out of 12 is probably rather good, while the jump to the best out of 24 is not a big improvement,' Camerer says. At the same time, the amount of effort required to evaluate the options increases. Together, mental effort and the potential reward result in a sweet spot where the reward isn't too low and the effort isn't too high." It's the same reason why some shoppers might stick to smaller-scale boutique grocery stores (even if the prices are a little higher) because they find the experience significantly more pleasant than trying to navigate larger supermarkets.

Plus, there's something about the number five. In the iconic film "High Fidelity," record store owner Rob Gordon is obsessed with making "top five" lists (i.e. Top Five all-time heartbreaks, Top Five dream jobs). Even the Ancient Greek philosophers Aristotle and Plato proposed "Quinta Essentia" (aka "quintessence"), a divine Fifth Element and a symbol of completeness and wholeness. "Completeness and wholeness" sounds like a pretty solid goal for a home kitchen, and sometimes, less really is more. Let the number five be your guide.