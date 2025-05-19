How Many Everyday Dishes Do You Actually Need?
We aren't coming for the special Christmas dishware set that lives boxed-up in your attic all year, waiting till December. One of the most impactful yet seemingly-overlooked kitchen organization tips is to simply keep unnecessary clutter out of your cabinets — which means determining how many everyday dishes you (actually) need. Alas, there's no one-size-fits-all answer. Determining how many everyday dishes to stock in your kitchen depends on two criteria: the size of your household and how often you entertain.
A well-stocked kitchen has two plates and bowls per person, plus extra for guests. As a general jumping-off point, a household of four people should stock eight to 12 plates and bowls in the cabinet for everyday use. Stocking four extra of everything (two plates, bowl, flatware) allows for hosting the occasional sit-down meal without over-cluttering your cabinets during the time in between. If you purchase your plates as part of complete dishware sets rather than thrift them individually, that shakes out to one or two complete dishware sets per person in the household.
For smaller households of one or two, stocking three or four complete dishware sets (six to eight plates total) ensures enough plates for dining and dishing-up when cooking for friends. Prefer serving lots of smaller dishes, dim sum or tapas style? Stock a few more (smaller) plates in your cabinet. To help keep the plates you reach for every day nice, consider trying these hacks that make dishwashing a breeze.
Stock two plates and bowls per person in the household, plus four extra sets for guests
Which end of the range you happen to fall on can depend on a number of factors. Do you eat all of your meals at home, sit-down style? Or, do you typically eat out? Beyond the everyday household, how often do you entertain guests? If book club meets for snacks at your place every Friday, or if you're low-key famous for your dinner parties, stocking three or four extra dishware sets might be a good move. Structured dinner parties typically require at least two plates per guest.
Does the family gather at your house for Thanksgiving or other meal-centric holidays? Or, do you host a Super Bowl party once a year? If it's the latter, buying a pack of paper plates every football season is probably fine to get the job done. Keep your cabinet space freed up for the other 364 days of the year. Need a large serving dish an Easter ham or a New Years Eve prime rib? Borrow it from one of your guests. Community!
On the low end, owning two plates per person in your household keeps cabinets looking tidy, but also means you're likely to be washing dishes after every meal. However, if you live in an apartment or a house without a dishwasher, chances are you're washing the dishes after every meal, anyway. Spaces with limited storage can benefit from sticking closer to the minimalist two-plates-per-person-in-the-household benchmark.