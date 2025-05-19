How Many Everyday Dishes Do You Actually Need?

We aren't coming for the special Christmas dishware set that lives boxed-up in your attic all year, waiting till December. One of the most impactful yet seemingly-overlooked kitchen organization tips is to simply keep unnecessary clutter out of your cabinets — which means determining how many everyday dishes you (actually) need. Alas, there's no one-size-fits-all answer. Determining how many everyday dishes to stock in your kitchen depends on two criteria: the size of your household and how often you entertain.

A well-stocked kitchen has two plates and bowls per person, plus extra for guests. As a general jumping-off point, a household of four people should stock eight to 12 plates and bowls in the cabinet for everyday use. Stocking four extra of everything (two plates, bowl, flatware) allows for hosting the occasional sit-down meal without over-cluttering your cabinets during the time in between. If you purchase your plates as part of complete dishware sets rather than thrift them individually, that shakes out to one or two complete dishware sets per person in the household.

For smaller households of one or two, stocking three or four complete dishware sets (six to eight plates total) ensures enough plates for dining and dishing-up when cooking for friends. Prefer serving lots of smaller dishes, dim sum or tapas style? Stock a few more (smaller) plates in your cabinet. To help keep the plates you reach for every day nice, consider trying these hacks that make dishwashing a breeze.