Alton Brown's Hosting Tip For The Most Relaxed Dinner Party Possible
Alton Brown has been sharing innovative tips for home cooks for years. But, when it comes to simple, stress-free dinner party hosting, Brown's strategy is less about innovation and more about "all hands on deck." As he recommends in an interview with EatingWell, "Spread out the duties. Just make one or two dishes and let people bring the rest. That allows everyone to share the labor as well as the joy."
Hosts have enough to worry about, from figuring out how much food to prepare per person, to coordinating invitations, to tossing the keys out the front apartment window to newly-arrived friends waiting on the sidewalk below (...just this reporter?). For the most stress-free prep, stick to a main dish you know well and make fairly often. From there, let your guests know what the entree will be, and delegate tasks. If everyone shows up with a bottle of wine, hoping the other guests will handle the cooking, this method won't work. Don't trip — just pop all of your guests in a group chat a few days prior and send a text using the following template: "Dinner party guests! On [THIS DATE AT THIS TIME] we're having [THIS ENTREE], made by yours truly. We'll need three bottles of wine, and at least three side dishes. Who's got what?"
Inviting a culinarily-impaired friend or two? We also have a few ideas for helpful things to bring to a dinner party that don't require any cooking.
Host a potluck-style dinner party and let everyone chip in
When everyone pitches in, the event is immediately colored by a laid-back tone. Even if the dishes and atmosphere are fancy and elevated, the compliments can roll freely ("Who made this incredible apple tart?") and any potential social anxieties can melt away. This method is also a fantastic way to identify any potential friends in your group who can't hang. If somebody shows up to a dinner party insulted by not being waited on hand and foot, whoops, their invitation got lost in the mail for next time.
To further facilitate that relaxed vibe, Brown tells EatingWell, "Also make a medium-boozy punch. Oh, and allow no political conversations whatsoever; nothing ruins the day quicker." You could whip up a simple, customizable rum punch, or if you're hosting a wintertime soiree, this warm and comforting Gaelic punch combines Irish whiskey, lemon, cloves, and nutmeg — aromatics which also make for a great digestif post-meal. For a playful touch at your dinner party, you could even try out a punch-bowl style presentation of this "Wicked"-inspired "Popular" punch, or this "Gilmore Girls"-inspired punch that's straight out of Stars Hollow. Plus, with the punch bowl format, guests can serve themselves throughout the night, minimizing tasks for the host. If you find yourself on the attending rather than hosting side of the equation, we have more than a few potluck recipes for impressing your dining companions.