Alton Brown's Hosting Tip For The Most Relaxed Dinner Party Possible

Alton Brown has been sharing innovative tips for home cooks for years. But, when it comes to simple, stress-free dinner party hosting, Brown's strategy is less about innovation and more about "all hands on deck." As he recommends in an interview with EatingWell, "Spread out the duties. Just make one or two dishes and let people bring the rest. That allows everyone to share the labor as well as the joy."

Hosts have enough to worry about, from figuring out how much food to prepare per person, to coordinating invitations, to tossing the keys out the front apartment window to newly-arrived friends waiting on the sidewalk below (...just this reporter?). For the most stress-free prep, stick to a main dish you know well and make fairly often. From there, let your guests know what the entree will be, and delegate tasks. If everyone shows up with a bottle of wine, hoping the other guests will handle the cooking, this method won't work. Don't trip — just pop all of your guests in a group chat a few days prior and send a text using the following template: "Dinner party guests! On [THIS DATE AT THIS TIME] we're having [THIS ENTREE], made by yours truly. We'll need three bottles of wine, and at least three side dishes. Who's got what?"

Inviting a culinarily-impaired friend or two? We also have a few ideas for helpful things to bring to a dinner party that don't require any cooking.