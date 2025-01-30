Warm And Comforting Gaelic Punch Recipe

Long before we had Manhattans, margaritas, and martinis, we had punch. Commonly considered to be the original cocktail, recipes for punch date back to the 17th century and would traditionally contain various mixtures of alcohol, fruits, sugars, and spices. Thought to have begun at sea, punch was a drink developed by British sailors, though its appeal quickly spread. Nowadays we think of punch as the quintessential party drink, the ultimate communal beverage, and a great, cost-effective way to serve up spirits for larger crowds.

Advertisement

This comforting Gaelic punch, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, is a hot punch, which makes it the perfect cozy drink for sipping on cold days. Lemon zest, sugar, nutmeg, and cloves are combined and stewed together, before being strained and then mixed with plenty of Irish whiskey and hot water to give you a drink that will warm you to the core. This drink makes a wonderful alternative to mulled wine in the winter months, and variations on the recipe, such as hot toddies, are often drunk to help alleviate cold and flu symptoms. Read on to find out how you can make this Gaelic punch recipe at home and enjoy this historic beverage from the high seas.