Warm And Comforting Gaelic Punch Recipe
Long before we had Manhattans, margaritas, and martinis, we had punch. Commonly considered to be the original cocktail, recipes for punch date back to the 17th century and would traditionally contain various mixtures of alcohol, fruits, sugars, and spices. Thought to have begun at sea, punch was a drink developed by British sailors, though its appeal quickly spread. Nowadays we think of punch as the quintessential party drink, the ultimate communal beverage, and a great, cost-effective way to serve up spirits for larger crowds.
This comforting Gaelic punch, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, is a hot punch, which makes it the perfect cozy drink for sipping on cold days. Lemon zest, sugar, nutmeg, and cloves are combined and stewed together, before being strained and then mixed with plenty of Irish whiskey and hot water to give you a drink that will warm you to the core. This drink makes a wonderful alternative to mulled wine in the winter months, and variations on the recipe, such as hot toddies, are often drunk to help alleviate cold and flu symptoms. Read on to find out how you can make this Gaelic punch recipe at home and enjoy this historic beverage from the high seas.
Gather the ingredients for this warm and comforting Gaelic punch recipe
To begin this warm and comforting Gaelic punch recipe, first, you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want lemon zest, granulated sugar, cloves, ground nutmeg, hot water, lemon juice, and your favorite Irish whiskey. To serve, you may additionally want some lemon slices and cloves.
Step 1: Muddle lemon zest and sugar
Muddle together the lemon zest and sugar in a bowl.
Step 2: Add the spices
Add the cloves and nutmeg.
Step 3: Add hot water and lemon juice
Add 1 cup hot water and the lemon juice, and mix.
Step 4: Leave to stand
Leave to stand for 10 minutes.
Step 5: Strain
Strain the mixture through a fine mesh sieve.
Step 6: Add the whiskey
Pour in the Irish whiskey.
Step 7: Top up with hot water
Pour in the remaining 2 cups hot water.
Step 8: Serve the punch
Serve immediately, with slices of lemon, and, optionally, more cloves.
This warm and comforting Gaelic punch combines whiskey, spices, and zesty lemon, and is perfect for a cozy night in or to serve a crowd at a festive gathering.
Ingredients
- Zest of 2 lemons
- ⅓ cup granulated sugar
- 4 cloves
- Pinch of nutmeg
- 3 cups hot water, divided
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 cup Irish whiskey
Optional Ingredients
- Lemon slices, to serve
- Cloves, to serve
Directions
- Muddle together the lemon zest and sugar in a bowl.
- Add the cloves and nutmeg.
- Add 1 cup hot water and the lemon juice, and mix.
- Leave to stand for 10 minutes.
- Strain the mixture through a fine mesh sieve.
- Pour in the Irish whiskey.
- Pour in the remaining 2 cups hot water.
- Serve immediately, with slices of lemon, and, optionally, more cloves.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|146
|Total Fat
|0.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|14.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.8 g
|Total Sugars
|12.0 g
|Sodium
|5.7 mg
|Protein
|0.3 g
How can this Gaelic punch recipe be adapted?
Few recipes are simpler to adapt than a punch recipe, and, chances are that the early recipes for this Gaelic punch were tweaked all the time according to what was available. While this recipe uses granulated sugar, this can be swapped with brown sugar for a more caramelized flavor, or, alternatively, the same quantity of honey may be used to sweeten the cocktail — a flavor that pairs wonderfully with lemon. The addition of citrus is key to making this punch what it is, and, historically it would have helped sailors to avoid scurvy. We don't have to worry quite so much about that these days, and, if you do decide to give the citrus a miss, you'll be drinking something akin to a hot toddy. Alternatively, you can switch up the citrus and use lime juice in place of the lemon for a slightly more tropical finish to the punch.
For a little more warmth, adding some grated fresh ginger along with the lemon zest and sugar will give you more of a fiery spiced finish to your punch. Additionally, you might wish to switch up the other spices in this recipe; cinnamon, allspice, and even pumpkin pie spice can make for delicious alternatives.
Can this be made ahead of time?
Punch is a wonderful drink to offer at a party; it is easy to assemble and perfect for serving a crowd. However, preparing for a party can be a lot of work, and the ideal recipes are those that can be prepared in advance. While this recipe for Gaelic punch takes only 15 minutes to prepare, it can also be partly assembled beforehand, making it even easier to finish off just before serving. Simply follow the recipe up to step 5, before the whiskey is added, and you can allow the lemon, sugar, and spice mixture to cool completely. This can be stored in the fridge for 2 to 3 days and simply needs to be warmed through again before adding the Irish whiskey and the hot water.
We don't recommend fully assembling the drink ahead of time, as the process of adding the hot water to the whiskey will cause some of the alcohol to evaporate. While this isn't such a big deal the first time around, repeatedly heating and cooling the beverage will impact the punch. However, if you have any leftovers they are definitely worth keeping around; the punch may be a little less fresh and potent, but it will nevertheless still be a wonderfully warming and comforting drink to be enjoyed.