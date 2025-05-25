10 Marie Kondo Tips To Make Your Kitchen Unrecognizably Clean

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Marie Kondo may have found global fame as a tidying guru, but with tidying and cleaning so clearly interlinked, we can't think of a better person to look to for tips on getting and keeping your kitchen clean. Kondo once wrote in her book "Spark Joy," "Tidying is the act of confronting yourself — cleaning is the act of confronting dirt. If you don't tidy properly, your home will never be properly clean; you are simply moving dirt around."

Kondo named her tidying philosophy the KonMari method. It's the term she gave to her guiding principles, which center around deciding what to keep and what to discard by asking the fundamental question, "Does this spark joy?" You can use Kondo's tips on tidying to create an immaculate and functional space that is easy to keep clean and enjoyable to spend time in.

Before you begin, we suggest you take a moment to appreciate the emotional toil your investment in decluttering and cleaning your kitchen may have. The KonMari method challenges you to throw out anything that isn't essential, even items that may have sentimental value. Letting go of items can be hard, but it is necessary on the path to your dream of a clean, serene kitchen space.

Let's not forget that Kondo's KonMari method is aspirational, and because of space and financial restrictions, some of her 'goals' may seem hard to achieve, but our tips for mastering the KonMari method will work for those on a budget or with limited space.