19 Kitchen Cleaning Essentials To Pick Up At Dollar Tree
When you picture shopping at Dollar Tree, what do you think of? Is it all the canned foods available at Dollar Tree? Or is it all those must-have kitchen supplies that won't put a huge dent in your bank account? Whatever it is, the next time you head to Dollar Tree, don't forget that the store also sells several kitchen cleaning essentials. Like most of the other items you'll find from the retailer, the majority of these cost only $1.25 (at the time this article was written).
The low cost of the cleaning products could also mean swapping them out for new ones more frequently or stocking up on them. After all, keeping your kitchen clean is important. You don't want to inadvertently make someone sick by letting bacteria contaminate one of the food items you're preparing. You also don't want to feel like you're constantly surrounded by grease, dirt, and grime for however long you're in that space.
Dollar Tree's budget-friendly cleaning supplies can help ensure that your kitchen remains an enjoyable space to cook, entertain, and unwind. Of course, keep realistic expectations when shopping at the discount store. With such affordable prices, you should assume that the quality might not be as good as other stores, but these purchases could still prove to be a great value.
Disinfectant wipes
You want your kitchen to be a bacteria-free zone. However, keeping those germs and bacteria away can prove to be challenging when you consider all of the things that come into contact with your sink and countertops, such as raw meat, drips of egg yolk, or the dirt-covered peels of various vegetables. Cleaning with soap and water can help remove dirt, but it won't kill bacteria. For that, you need a disinfectant.
Dollar Tree sells canisters of disinfectant wipes to help you keep your kitchen surfaces clean while staying within your budget. Each canister has 30 wet wipes, and you can choose from lavender, lemon, or fresh scents. When used correctly, the wipes can kill 99.9% of Salmonella, E. coli, the flu virus, and other common bacteria and germs. Keeping a canister or two under the kitchen sink will ensure that you're ready whenever you need to get your countertops ready for meal prep.
Kitchen towels
No kitchen is complete without an assortment of kitchen towels at the ready. Whether you're drying your hands after washing them to prepare a meal, drying the pot or pan that you hand-washed, or reaching for something to clean up the water that you inadvertently splashed over the sink, you'll be glad to have a kitchen towel close by.
Fortunately, Dollar Tree sells microfiber kitchen towels to help make sure that your kitchen is well-stocked. At $1.25 each, you can purchase several without breaking the bank. Since they're made from microfiber, these are absorbent to help sop up excess liquids. While the selection may vary by location, the towels come in an assortment of colors, including blue, gray, and black. Each towel is 15 inches wide and 25 inches long.
Dish soap
When you're thinking about cleaning products for the kitchen, there's nothing more essential than dish soap. Beyond the obvious (and important) use of cleaning dishes, dish soap can help with various other kitchen cleaning tasks. You can make a DIY cleaning spray consisting of dish soap, vinegar, and water to use on the kitchen countertops, and you can even mop the floor by dropping a few drops of dish soap into a bucket of warm water.
At Dollar Tree, you'll find several dish soap options to best match your specific needs and scent preferences. Many of these options are from well-known brands, such as Dawn, Palmolive, and Ajax, as well. While the bottles may be smaller than a full-size option from the grocery store (most of what I found had a capacity between 7.5 and 12 ounces, roughly, though other locations may have more variety of sizes), you're only spending $1.25 on each.
Dish scrub brushes
If your old dish scrub brush has seen better days, you don't need to spend several dollars on a replacement. Dollar Tree offers a few different options that you can use for cleaning pots and pans, plates, tumblers, and more, and they'll only cost you just over $1.
Depending on the selection at your store, you might find options with a bristled head as well as some with a softer, sponge-style head. Additionally, Dollar Tree also sells standard scrub brushes and soap-dispensing options. A soap dispensing option could further simplify your time at the sink, removing the need to add more soap to the brush head as you work. At the location I visited, there were both short- and long-handled options to suit varying cleaning preferences.
Brooms
The kitchen floor sees a lot of action. From heavier foot traffic, spilled cereal, or even shedding pets, it doesn't take long for it to get dirty. Having a broom at the ready can help you stay on top of quick cleanups and prevent messes from getting tracked throughout the home.
You can pick up a new broom from Dollar Tree the next time you're in the store. Brooms are sold in two pieces — the handle and the head. Each costs $1.25, so for just $2.50, you'll have a complete cleaning tool. The two-piece design can actually help you save some money. The handle also connects to other styles of broom and mop heads. Plus, when the bristles of your broom are worn or dirty, you can simply remove the head and purchase a new one to use with your existing handle.
Multi-purpose cleaners
You'll also find several multi-purpose and multi-surface cleaners at Dollar Tree that you can use on your countertops, appliances, kitchen sink, and other surfaces. If you stroll through the cleaning aisle, you'll notice that there are a range of options to choose from, depending on what you need or your specific preferences — and some of these products are from well-known brands like Lysol and Fabuloso.
For example, if you are looking for something to clean your countertops after working with raw meat, you might want to try the Lysol Clean and Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner. It kills 99.9% of germs. On the other hand, if you're looking for a daily-use spray that will deliver a refreshing scent, then the All Purpose cleaners in either the lemongrass and citrus or neroli and bergamot scents might be a better fit.
Cleaning gloves
Protecting your skin by wearing gloves when you're working with harsh chemical cleaners is important. Some people also prefer to wear gloves when they are doing dishes. They can help you maintain a better grip on items you're washing, minimize the risk of accidentally nicking yourself on a sharp utensil, and keep your skin from drying out from all the hot water and soap.
If you like using gloves for these and other kitchen-related cleaning tasks, you should be able to find what you're looking for at Dollar Tree. The store sells reusable and disposable options. If you have a latex allergy, you can also find vinyl gloves at Dollar Tree.
Scouring pads
Ugh. You accidentally burned the rice again, and now it's all stuck to the bottom of the pan. A soft sponge simply won't cut it during times like these. Instead, you need something that has a rougher texture that will provide more scrubbing power, such as a scouring pad. At Dollar Tree, you can pick up a pack of eight light-duty scouring pads for only $1.25. That works out to just over 15 cents each.
The set of eight pads also includes a mix of colors. This can help you assign different pads to different tasks, such as leaving one for doing dishes and one for scrubbing stuck-on food from the oven racks.
Reusable wipes
For $1.25, you can pick up a pack of Brillo Basics Reusable Wipes at Dollar Tree. With nine wipes in each pack, they work out to cost a little under 14 cents each.
If you've been searching for a way to minimize your environmental footprint, these could be a good buy. Consider them an alternative to paper towels for certain kitchen tasks, such as wiping down the countertops or tables. Simply allow them to dry after use, and they'll be ready to use again, reducing the amount of waste you generate.
Spray bottles
If you want to make your own all-purpose cleaner to use on kitchen countertops, appliances, and other surfaces, you won't be able to effectively apply it without a spray bottle. Consider picking one up the next time you're at Dollar Tree to solve this potential problem.
The bottles offer a 28-ounce capacity and even feature a molded graduated dilution scale to help you add the ideal quantities of each ingredient for your cleaning solution. There are even three color options for the spray head — black, blue, and white — which will make it easier to distinguish between the different DIY cleaning solutions you mix for various needs. The BPA-free plastic material is also dishwasher-safe if you want to reuse a bottle for a different purpose.
Dish drying mats
Whether you hand-wash all of your dishes or just need a spot to let all those plastic lids dry when they come out of the dishwasher, you might want to pick up a few of these dish drying mats at Dollar Tree. The polyester material is designed to absorb liquids and dry quickly. This can keep water from puddling up on your countertops and will also help make sure that your dishes dry quickly, so they can be put back into the cabinets.
These mats are on the smaller side, measuring 18 inches long by 12 inches wide, so they might be a better solution for small kitchens or those who just need the occasional backup when their dish rack is overloaded. They are sold in a variety of colors, including taupe, red, black, and blue.
Scrub sponges
While you can clean your kitchen sponge, experts still recommend replacing it weekly, if not more frequently. This is because kitchen sponges are notorious for harboring germs and bacteria, often even more than you'd find on the toilet seat. If you're doing the math in your head now, you can see how purchasing two to four sponges every month can really add up.
Fortunately, Dollar Tree offers some budget-friendly options that can help you keep your costs down while also preventing those germs and bacteria from accumulating on an old sponge. The store sells various scrub sponges (sponges with one abrasive/mildly abrasive side). There are different colors, patterns, and shapes (rectangular vs. slightly contoured) available to help you find the right match for your cleaning needs.
Microfiber cleaning towels
Microfiber towels are a versatile cleaning tool. The microfiber material is positively charged, which helps to trap dust, grease, and other debris on the surface. When you're cleaning your kitchen, this can be a huge benefit, as you won't inadvertently spread the debris around as you work. Microfiber is also non-abrasive, so you won't need to worry very much about scratching the different surfaces in your kitchen, such as your natural stone countertops. Moreover, because of how absorbent the material is, microfiber towels are also excellent for cleaning up spills.
When you shop at Dollar Tree, you should be able to find a two-pack of microfiber cleaning towels. Each one is a 13.75-inch square, making them a good size to use when wiping down the countertops, dusting off the top of the fridge, or cleaning the kitchen windows.
Paper towels
Paper towels can come in handy for a variety of tasks in the kitchen. Whether you want to sop up bacon grease instead of pouring it down the drain, clean up spilled milk on the floor, or do a quick wipe of the countertop before serving dinner, you'll be glad to have a paper towel nearby. While reusable and washable towels may be the best choice for many tasks, sometimes you want to simply throw out the entire mess.
You'll find a few different rolls of paper towels at Dollar Tree, allowing you to choose the size and style that will best fit your needs. While some of the rolls may have larger and more traditionally sized sheets, others offer the flexibility to choose the right size for each task, helping cut back on waste.
Wet/dry flat mop heads and wet sweeper cloths
If you want to be able to keep your kitchen floors clean, you need the right tools and cleaners. Traditional mops can be good in many cases, but hauling out a bucket and filling it with water isn't always convenient. Plus, if the floors in your kitchen are made of wood or vinyl, you could damage them if you mop with too much liquid.
Instead, you might want to consider picking up a wet/dry flat mop head and wet sweeper cloths at Dollar Tree (along with one of those interchangeable long handles we mentioned above). Keeping these tools in the corner of your kitchen will make it so much more convenient to keep your floors clean and to address any spills that happen.
Multi-purpose cleaning paste
The next time you walk down the cleaning aisle at Dollar Tree, toss a container of the multi-purpose cleaning paste into your cart. As the name implies, it is designed for a variety of cleaning tasks.
In the kitchen, you can use it to clean the stovetop, tile backsplash, stainless cookware, and more. But its uses go well beyond the kitchen. You may also find it useful in other indoor and outdoor areas of the home, including the bathroom and laundry room. Just keep in mind that it is mildly abrasive, so avoid using it on any surfaces that could be damaged by abrasive cleaners.
Oven cleaner
If you've been searching for all the cleaning tips to keep your oven spotless, then you might want to pick up a bottle of oven cleaner at Dollar Tree. Designed to break through grease and burnt-on messes, this cleaner can help you achieve a spick and span oven without exerting too much elbow grease. It is designed to work well with either cold or warm ovens.
A quick note before you pick up this oven cleaner is to check the manufacturer's recommendations for your specific oven before you start cleaning. With some ovens, particularly newer models with self-cleaning cycles, manufacturers advise against using abrasive and caustic chemical cleaners.
Cleaning vinegar
Did you know that vinegar is good for much more than just cooking, pickling vegetables, and coloring Easter eggs? It is actually a very effective natural cleaner. Because of how acidic it is, vinegar can cut through grease, remove stains, dissolve mineral deposits, and more. Moreover, vinegar also offers antimicrobial properties, meaning it will kill many germs and bacteria present on the surfaces in your kitchen.
For only $1.25, you can grab a one-gallon jug of cleaning vinegar at Dollar Tree. With it, you can start experimenting with some of the best vinegar hacks for a cleaner kitchen. Try using it to clean your coffee maker or to clean and deodorize the garbage disposal. You can even run an empty dishwasher cycle with some vinegar to remove hard water buildup and other grime that is preventing the unit from cleaning your dishes as well as it could.
Steel wool pads
While there are many surfaces and items in the kitchen that you should not clean with abrasive products, there are others that would benefit from these tougher cleaners. For example, if the bottom of your stainless steel pan is covered with burnt-on food items, then you might want to have some steel wool on hand. Similarly, steel wool is also the kitchen tool that you'll need to easily remove rust from your cast iron skillet.
Dollar Tree sells an eight-pack of steel wool soap pads for only $1.25, allowing you to be ready to tackle those tough stains whenever they occur. The pads are also made by Brillo, a well-known name in the cleaning industry. Each pad is designed for single use, but since they only cost about 16 cents each, it won't be the end of the world if you need one to handle a mess that your other cleaning tools simply aren't cut out for.
Methodology
To compile this list of cleaning essentials to pick up at Dollar Tree, I considered the overall value and usefulness of each item. I visited a Dollar Tree store to get an in-person look at the different cleaning tools and products that were available. While keeping in mind that each item costs $1.25, I weighed the value compared to other products available online or at a regular grocery store. I assessed the quality of each item to the best of my ability to make sure that it would last for several uses (except for the single-use products) to make the $1.25 purchase price worthwhile.