The Kitchen Tool You Need To Easily Remove Rust From Your Cast Iron Skillet

A cast iron skillet is one of the best investments you can make for your kitchen. It is incredibly versatile and can be used to make just about anything, from sweet dutch baby pancakes to spicy tomatillo shakshuka. Beyond versatility, it also plays a part in how your food tastes. Because it retains and distributes heat so well, you will notice a difference in the quality of your food once you begin cooking with cast iron so much so that it may become your skillet of choice.

The one thing that often dissuades people from making the switch is the fear of cleaning it, because it can be a bit fussy if you aren't dutiful. For instance, if you leave it out to soak overnight, you might be alarmed to find an unpleasant rusty mess. Don't be alarmed though: Cast iron is quite forgiving, so if it rusts, all you need is some Scotch-Brite steel wool, and you'll be back on track.

To remove rust from your cast iron skillet, you'll want to scrub it really well with steel wool first. Steel wool isn't something you'll want to use for your everyday cleaning routine; if you use it too much, it will remove the seasoning you've worked hard to maintain. Rust, however, can be difficult to remove with just a sponge and some water, so steel wool is the tool you need to remove all of that corrosion much quicker.

