What Many People Simply Don't Understand About Kitchen Organization

Keeping your kitchen neat can feel more like rocket science than a simple chore, especially if you own cooking tools you shouldn't waste your money on or bartending items you don't really need. If your drawers and shelves are suffering from shopping overload, the last thing you should do is spend more money on organization gadgets, like magnetic knife strips and little wire racks for holding spatulas. Something many people don't realize is that you can tidy your kitchen for free without specialized gizmos.

There are many genius tricks to organize cooking utensils that cost zero bucks. An obvious move is to repurpose boxes, containers, and jars you already have instead of buying special holders and organizers. Shoe boxes, metal cookie tins, and wicker baskets are great for storing spice shakers, measuring cups, kitchen towels, and blender or mixer attachments. Put your most-used utensils in a big clean pickle jar by the stove, or fill jam and pasta sauce jars with loose grains and other dry ingredients instead of using fancy dispensers.

Moving on to more creative tricks, use a weighted bookend or two to hold cutting boards, baking mats, and sheet pans vertically in a neat row, just like a shelf of books. It's more space-efficient than laying them flat and more cost-effective than buying a rack. And if you've got magazine holders on hand, they can store canned food.