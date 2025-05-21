5 Ways To Use A Lazy Susan For Maximum Kitchen Organization

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Lazy Susan, also called a dumb waiter, has been around for as long as anyone can remember. The 1950s and '60s were probably when this rotating tray was at its peak, but the '70s saw it start to dwindle in popularity — until now. New variations of the Lazy Susan are popping up as people hunt for ways to maximize space and keep things organized in their homes. From the kitchen to the laundry, the bathroom to the bar — almost any room in your home could benefit from a Lazy Susan.

The circular turntable (known as a full round) has morphed into a variety of different shapes to fit neatly and snugly into the spaces they occupy. You can now find a half-round Lazy Susan, one shaped like a kidney, a D-shaped variation, the half-moon, pie-cut, and even some really cool ones called blind corner systems for your corner cabinets that you can pull out to access everything stored from the front to the back. That last one is great for your seemingly depth-less Tupperware cupboard, where you can never seem to find a lid to match the container you want to use.

But you can use a Lazy Susan for pretty much anything, from spices and spreads to condiments and cans. You can even use it to keep your eating utensils in order, or use it to display your fancy tea set. It's one of the best organizational hacks to create more kitchen countertop space. The effects can be monumental, and your kitchen will thank you for keeping things so neat and organized. Let's take a look at five really awesome ways that a Lazy Susan can transform your kitchen into a hyper-organized space.