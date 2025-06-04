14 Dollar Tree Products You Didn't Know You Needed To Decorate Your Kitchen
Decorating your kitchen so that it showcases your style and personality, brings a smile to your face every time you enter, and makes your home more welcoming to guests is more important than you might think. Yes, kitchens should be functional, as they allow us to cook meals. However, that doesn't have to be their lot in life. Adding decor to your space will not only help it look nicer but it will also make all of those necessary food prep and clean-up tasks a bit more enjoyable.
You can find kitchen decor through various retailers. There are also several unexpected places to find affordable kitchen decor — including Dollar Tree. That's right, in addition to all of those must-have supplies to stock your kitchen from Dollar Tree, the retailer can also help you decorate it as well. And, of course, since it's Dollar Tree, you won't have to worry about spending a fortune. Many items in the store retail for just over $1, with a few others costing up to $10. To pull this list of recommendations together, I stopped by my local store to see which items it offered that could help add some personality and warmth to a kitchen. I tried to include options to match different decor styles and preferences to help each reader find something that they would love.
Glass jars and canisters
If you've wandered down the aisles at your local Dollar Tree before, you likely know that the store carries a lot of glass items. Besides glass drinkware, it also carries several small jars and canisters that can be a gorgeous addition to your kitchen countertops or open shelves. Glass jars are easy to clean, which helps you avoid one all-too-common mistake when picking kitchen decor.
There are several different items that you could add to these canisters and apothecary jars to add color, style, and personality to your space. For example, you could cut down a few artificial flowers (which you can also grab at Dollar Tree) to make an affordable and colorful arrangement that won't drop leaves and petals all over your countertops. You could also fill the jars with decorative candles, colorful pebbles, or even shells from your latest beach trip.
Many of the Dollar Tree jars also come with lids, meaning you can also use them for functional storage while also enhancing the look of your kitchen. Consider filling them with useful kitchen items, like tea bags, dried fruit for snacking, or even some black or wild rice.
Platters
You should grab some platters and trays at Dollar Tree to elevate your space. These might be designed for serving food, but they are also perfect for creating a decorative vignette for your kitchen counters. Vignettes are purposeful groupings of elements used to convey a message. In the case of kitchen decor, the message can relate to a specific theme or design style (such as coastal, rustic, retro, or industrial), or it could center around a certain color scheme, interesting texture, and more.
You can use the Dollar Tree platters to help you coordinate a vignette. For example, start with a few small glass canisters filled with dried flower petals of varying colors. You could even make your vignette more functional by setting it up as a serving tray with salt and pepper shakers, colorful bottles of olive oil, or a sugar bowl with a few coordinating teacups. Placing the items on the tray will not only show the items are being styled together, but it will also make it easier to clear the countertops when you need to clean or prepare a large meal.
Vases
Add some color and warmth to your kitchen by displaying a beautiful flower arrangement or two in Dollar Tree's glass vases. Adding fresh flowers to the vases serves a dual purpose: increasing the room's aesthetic appeal and delivering a sweet fragrance. However, if you're looking for an option that doesn't require as much maintenance, consider artificial flowers instead. You can pick up a few budget-friendly options at Dollar Tree, or splurge on more realistic-looking options from an online retailer.
Flowers aren't the only thing you can add to these tall glass vases. You might also fill them with fresh or artificial fruits, colorful (or clear) glass beads, corks, or seasonally-inspired options (such as smaller glass ornaments in the winter or pine cones in the fall). These vases come in an assortment of shapes, styles, and designs. Therefore, you could also leave the vase empty for a more modern look.
Candles
Candles can add a layer of warmth to any room in your home, including the kitchen. Their soft glow can set the mood. Turn off or dim those harsh ceiling lights after you've finished cooking, and light a few candles to create a cozy space for your guests to sit and chat. At Dollar Tree, you'll find a variety of options that can help you achieve this goal.
In addition to purely decorative candles, the store also sells some scented ones, which can serve a dual purpose in a kitchen. In addition to helping create a cozy, welcoming space, you can also light them anytime you want to counteract some of the stronger cooking smells, such as garlic, onions, or fish. At my local Dollar Tree, I found dragon fruit- and vanilla cashmere-scented jar candles, both of which would make a good addition to any kitchen.
Peel-and-stick wallpaper
Many DIYers — and even some professional designers — see peel-and-stick wallpaper as an easy and effective way to give a kitchen a facelift. I was actually surprised to find so many different options at Dollar Tree, including floral and nature-inspired designs, as well as more abstract and geometric ones. It's easy to find colors and patterns that best match your style and personality.
While you could wallpaper the entire kitchen, it might be more impactful (and more budget-friendly) to choose one wall to turn into the focal point of the room. Consider choosing one of the more open (and cabinet-free, if possible) walls so that you can get greater coverage with the peel-and-stick sheets. A geometric print might be the way to go if you're looking for a clever solution to make your kitchen feel larger.
Lanterns
When I came across these adorable lanterns at Dollar Tree, I immediately saw them as a tool to add elegance and charm to a kitchen's decor. Thanks to the open gold frame and clear glass tube, the possibilities are practically endless. I think these would work particularly well for styling a large kitchen island. Consider adding a floral candle ring around the flat base beneath the glass before placing a candle on top. If you're worried about creating a fire hazard or forgetting to blow out the candle, opt for a flameless one. This setup is also easy to modify based on the season; simply choose a different floral ring with more seasonal colors and/or swap out the candle for a different colored one.
You don't even have to put candles in the lantern. If you're striving to achieve a more modern or minimalist design, you could simply leave it empty. Or, try filling the center tube with various small items to coordinate with your decor theme.
Jumbo wall stickers
Decorating on a budget isn't always easier, but shopping at Dollar Tree can certainly help. If you're renting, finding ways to decorate your kitchen's walls without leaving holes or marks, can make the job even more challenging. Fortunately, Dollar Tree's jumbo wall stickers can help. These peel-and-stick options take only seconds to apply. They are also not designed to be permanent, so you can move them around or remove them without damaging your walls.
You might run across a few sticker options at your local store. Two styles caught my eye: the borders and the molding. Lining the top of the wall above your kitchen cabinets with the borders could help define the space while adding some color and intrigue. I saw a few different styles at my local store, including more vibrant floral options and a more muted forest scene with different shades of blue and gray. The stickers labeled as molding could come in handy when decorating a kitchen. This pack includes different pieces that you can arrange to create a frame. The package shows it being used to frame one of the rectangular peel-and-stick wallpapers, making it an attractive and affordable piece of wall art for any kitchen.
Mini canvases and easels
These mini canvases and easels from Dollar Tree are a great way to add a personal touch to your kitchen. The set, which includes a 4-inch square blank canvas and a wooden easel, was priced at just over $1 at my local store. You can use them to create your own artwork to proudly display in the kitchen — or give your children opportunities to contribute to the room's decor.
There are black and white canvases, which offer more opportunity to integrate them into your design style. You could even give them a more expensive look by painting the wooden easel with silver or gold paint.
Patterned plates
Dollar Tree offers many items worth adding to your kitchen cabinets — some of which can double as attractive pieces of decor. These patterned plates at my local Dollar Tree immediately caught my attention. I saw an assortment of floral patterns, geometric designs, and fruit-inspired plates that could be hung on the walls. The floral plates, specifically, allow you to decorate your kitchen like Dolly Parton.
Hanging plates on a wall is easier than you might think. There are different products designed to help ensure that they remain securely in place, including wire holders and adhesive discs. You'll first want to select the right spot for them. Kitchens can be busy, so you'll want to look for a spot where the plate won't get bumped or knocked down. You may want to try hanging the plates on a wall without cabinets or in a less-used corner of your kitchen.
Peel and stick backsplashes and tiles
If you're looking for a relatively inexpensive project that can have a dramatic impact on your kitchen's design, check out the different peel-and-stick tile options. My store had two different product types that could be used to create a stylish backsplash or wall decor. One of these options was a large (7.7-inch by 29.5-inch) foil backsplash wall sticker. According to the packaging, it comes in four different design options: a brick pattern, white subway tiles, and two gray chevron designs with a center decal (either reading "Made for Sunny Days" or "Welcome to Our Happy Place"). Take measurements before you head to Dollar Tree so that you can purchase enough peel-and-stick tiles to fill the space.
I also found some peel-and-stick removable tile decals, which could be used to create an easy DIY backsplash. These tiles are smaller, so you'll need to purchase more of them to fill the backsplash area of your kitchen. However, in my opinion, their silver and white floral pattern makes them look more like a real tile. These could be a good option if you're searching for an alternative to white subway tiles.
Wire baskets
Although these wire baskets can be found closer to the school and office supplies section, they can absolutely double as attractive kitchen decor pieces. The baskets come in a variety of sizes, making it easier to choose one that fits the amount of space you have on your countertops or island. While the selection may vary between locations, my store had ones with gold and rose gold finishes. These finishes can be seamlessly integrated into a modern or contemporary kitchen, or used to add a splash of color and charm to other design styles.
There are several ways to work these baskets into your kitchen decor. You could stack real (or artificial) fruit in them, add a small vase with a floral arrangement, or rotate in seasonal decorations.
Paintable wall hangings
These round, wooden wall hangings offer another opportunity for you to DIY kitchen decor to match your style and personality. My local store offered a few different designs, including an elaborate tree, a sun, and a geometric design. Each of these options had a raised design, giving them additional depth and visual interest.
There are several types of paint that should work well for these wooden pieces. Consider an oil-based paint if you want the pieces to have a glossier finish, latex paint if you're looking for a fast-drying option, or even chalk paint for a gorgeous matte finish. Each of these round decorations also has an attached string, making it easy to hang in your kitchen. You might consider hanging them along a side wall or above an open countertop. These are even light enough that you could hang them on a magnetic hook on the fridge, if desired.
Decorative kitchen towels
Kitchen towels don't have to be a purely functional addition to a kitchen. You can seamlessly integrate them into your kitchen design by coordinating their texture, color, and material. If you've been to Dollar Tree recently, you might already know that the retailer carries several kitchen towels. However, you may not realize the wide range of styles and colors these towels come in.
As I strolled through the aisles at my local Dollar Tree, I noticed several attractive kitchen towels that could easily double as decorative elements. These included some floral and nature-inspired picks, a few seasonal designs, and some bold, solid colors that could make a statement.
Small woven baskets
When I walked by these little woven baskets, I had to turn around to take a closer look. Each one has an opening of just over 6 inches by 5 inches, with a height of about 2.3 inches. The bowls are made from woven straw and could be a great addition to a rustic or farmhouse-style kitchen. They are also available in three different color options: brown, cream, and white and brown.
One thing I like about these is their smaller size. Adding a few to your countertops won't take up very much space at all. This means they could be a particularly good pick for those with more limited counter space, as well as those who are trying to avoid making their kitchen look overly cluttered.
Methodology
I considered different factors when deciding which products to include on this list. I wanted to offer product suggestions that could be used for a range of design styles, including modern, farmhouse-style, and traditional spaces. I also wanted to choose products that could be used in several spots in the kitchen, including countertops, walls, and backsplashes.
Finally, I considered the overall value of each product. I compared the price to the impact it could have on a kitchen and how well it would hold up in the space. Of course, the quality of the items you'll find at Dollar Tree is not going to rival pieces that cost $20, $50, or upwards of $100 from other retailers, but I feel there is still some variability in the quality of different Dollar Tree products.