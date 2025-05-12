We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Dolly Parton is unforgettable. Dubbed the "Queen of Country," her larger-than-life personality exudes glamor and ultra-femininity. With each dazzle of a sparkly dress or glittering eyeshadow, she has captivated audiences throughout decades. And with such a memorable demeanor, it's understandable that so many are intrigued about the decor of the country star's home. There's a pleasant surprise though: Dolly's kitchen designs are entirely replicable on a budget.

Dolly has embraced an expansion into kitchenware, launching collections including cast-iron pans and table linens. Her foodie roots don't stop there; Dolly's new cookbook hit shelves in September 2024. From a sought-after spot in Brentwood, Tennessee, the star is carving out an influential space in the decor and food industries. Go ahead and embrace the soul of country music at the best dive bars in Nashville, but don't rule out the possibility of carving out Dolly-inspired solace in your own home. Here's how to decorate your kitchen like Dolly Parton for under $150 — Jolene will be shuddering with envy.