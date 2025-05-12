How To Decorate Your Kitchen Like Dolly Parton For Under $150
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Dolly Parton is unforgettable. Dubbed the "Queen of Country," her larger-than-life personality exudes glamor and ultra-femininity. With each dazzle of a sparkly dress or glittering eyeshadow, she has captivated audiences throughout decades. And with such a memorable demeanor, it's understandable that so many are intrigued about the decor of the country star's home. There's a pleasant surprise though: Dolly's kitchen designs are entirely replicable on a budget.
Dolly has embraced an expansion into kitchenware, launching collections including cast-iron pans and table linens. Her foodie roots don't stop there; Dolly's new cookbook hit shelves in September 2024. From a sought-after spot in Brentwood, Tennessee, the star is carving out an influential space in the decor and food industries. Go ahead and embrace the soul of country music at the best dive bars in Nashville, but don't rule out the possibility of carving out Dolly-inspired solace in your own home. Here's how to decorate your kitchen like Dolly Parton for under $150 — Jolene will be shuddering with envy.
Marble peel and stick countertops
Everybody knows that marble countertops come with hefty price tags, but there's a clever workaround. A peel and stick countertop, like Yancorp's white-gray marble contact paper, is a budget-conscious solution for an immediate transformation. Rates start at a few dollars for small areas and rise with the total surface area required. In most instances, it's safe to budget around $15, especially when choosing gray, not gold marble. Golder tones like Dolly's are slightly more expensive but still feasible with options like this Wallercity paper reel.
Paint cupboard doors white or gray
A quick glance at Dolly's neutral-toned kitchen is enough to inspire anyone to mimic her minimalistic designs. Total renovations are real bank-breakers; avoid this approach unless you have thousands set aside for frivolous spending. Instead? Get Dolly's look by simply painting your cupboard doors. A lick of paint is the cheapest hack for achieving white kitchen designs for a timeless space. Darker colors will require more coats but, generally, it's possible to snag enough high-quality paint for $20 or less — Rust-Oleum's pure white cabinet and trim paint is a prime example.
Install warm underlighting
A country-style home is effortlessly cozy. Dolly amplifies this effect with warm underlighting — a calming way to avoid harsh overhead lights in the evening. It's smart, whereas forgetting about lighting is one of the most common kitchen design mistakes. Luckily, it's easy to add without the expense of wiring new lights under the cupboards.
To achieve a Dolly-esque kitchen for under $150, strip lights are the better option. Sticking instantly to the bottom of your cupboards, they utilize power adaptors and remote controls. Intrigued? Lafulit sells 13ft of warm lights for under $20.
Add floral decorative plates for a splash of color
Dolly loves a floral design (or three). In interviews and Instagram posts, the star regularly showcases decorative plates adorning her kitchen walls. These vintage-style features add splashes of color, with pink florals brightening up an otherwise neutral space.
Anything vintage is dangerous for budgeting, so be sure to remain deal-savvy when shopping for decorative plates. Gracie Bone China by Coastline sells four for under $40, easily installed using wire hangers or adhesive. Alternatively, venture to local charity shops and antique stores. Kitchen towels and real bouquets are other opportunities to incorporate floral elements, too.
Saddle-seat stools for kitchen islands
In early interviews, Dolly actually noted how her dining room was the least-used room in her house. The singer loves a communal atmosphere, and sneak peeks into her home reveal an open kitchen-diner with ample seating. In particular, Dolly has stools around a marble island.
Stools are notoriously bad for budgets, yet deals can be found, especially at second-hand stores or online at Amazon. These solid-wood Capacmkseh bar stools are a good example, priced at just $35 for two. What better way to encourage socializing in your kitchen?
Country-inspired key or coat hooks
You can take the girl from the country, but not the country from the girl, right? Despite Dolly's elegant kitchen design, she has subtle nods to authentic roots. In one interview, keen-eyed watchers will notice a sweet key holder, a functional feature decorated with the outline of a horse. Key or coat hooks are perfect for subtly incorporating country-inspired themes into kitchens.
Take a leaf out of Dolly's book and add something like this MayjoyDIY mountain scenery key holder or Comfy Hour Store's cast-iron hanger depicting three running horses. These statement pieces are a $20 bargain.