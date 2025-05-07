11 Bartending Tools You Don't Need For Your Home Bar (And Why)

When you belly up to the bar on a night out, part of the fun is watching a skilled bartender who knows how to wield a Boston shaker. They make it look easy. In a busy bar, Boston shakers make perfect sense, but there are easier-to-use options for the home enthusiast.

What's so difficult about putting a tin and a pint glass together and shake, shake, shaking? There's a learning curve to this seemingly simple contraption. The first is sealing the glass and the tin together at just the right angle. Next comes holding it properly for a good shake that doesn't result in drink and ice splashing in your face. And the final one is perhaps the most frustrating for novices — separating the tin and glass that have magically vacuum-sealed together when it's time to strain.

For these reasons, I recommend home bartenders grab a different type of cocktail shaker: the cobbler shaker. They're made for home bar use, easy to maneuver, and have an attached strainer that makes it unnecessary to purchase and use other types of strainers. If you don't have a cobbler shaker, don't worry. You can use anything that seals with a lid, from a Mason jar to a Thermos, and strain the ice out using a fine-mesh sieve.