The Sleek, Renter-Friendly Backsplash Idea You Probably Haven't Considered
One of the best things about a kitchen backsplash, or protective wall covering often placed behind the sink or stove, is that it's so customizable — but choose the wrong type for your home, and you could get some backlash to go with your backsplash. If you're renting, one of the best backsplashes to try is a stainless steel or aluminum sheet, which can help you avoid damage to the wall (and a peeved property owner). Compared to other popular kitchen backsplash materials, metal is incredibly durable and protective, and the shiny surface brightens up your kitchen instantly.
It's also effortless to clean, helping you avoid the hidden drawback of some backsplash tiles. An easy, renter-friendly option is to simply get a thin metal sheet or panel cut to fit your wall, then attach it using a strong but removable adhesive. While peel-and-stick tiles usually top the list of attractive and affordable kitchen backsplash ideas, this alternative holds up better and looks less cheap. The metallic design is perfect for small or minimalist kitchens, or it can balance out more creative decor, preventing the room from looking too busy.
Both stainless steel and aluminum have a super sleek appearance and are rust-, mold-, and heat-resistant, so they can withstand a volatile kitchen environment. Stainless steel is heavier and more expensive, while aluminum is more affordable and lightweight, yet somewhat susceptible to scratching. Your choice depends on your budget, how long-lasting you want your backsplash to be, and how strong of an adhesive your wall can handle.
How to choose and apply a metal backsplash
In addition to the material, thickness matters for your metal backsplash. A 22- to 24-gauge sheet is best for home kitchens, and the thicker 22-gauge is heavier but more durable. A 24-gauge is thinner and lighter, making it less likely to fall, but also prone to dents – if you don't need your backsplash to last long, you can get away with it. Weigh the sheet, too, to help you choose an adhesive. You need a product that can withstand the heat and humidity in a steamy kitchen.
One option is water-resistant builder's tape, such as Scotch-Mount Double Sided Mounting Tape. These super-sticky products can support a lot of weight, but they're meant to be permanent and take serious care to remove without damaging the wall. While it's possible to peel it off without leaving marks, be prepared to tangle with solvents and scraping knives. Mounting tape is better to use on damage-resistant surfaces made of materials like ceramic tile.
A gentler option is using adhesive strips such as Command Bath Water Resistant Large Picture Hanging Strips. These are way cleaner to remove, but still keep lighter metal sheets stuck to your wall; just make sure to buy strips that can hold up to higher temperatures. You also want to eliminate gaps underneath the metal panel, so use enough adhesive to completely cover the back side. For extra insurance, seal the bottom edge with caulk strips such as InstaTrim New & Improved Self-Adhesive Caulk Trim.