The Hidden Drawback Of Some Backsplash Tiles That No One Talks About — And How To Avoid It

A well selected backsplash can create a stunning focal point in a kitchen. Lending high traffic spaces both character and warmth, these tiled panels are functional and fashionable. However, there's one hidden drawback of some backsplash tiles that no one talks about — cleaning them of grease, food residue, and the messy spatters from skillets and saucepans. While backsplashes are designed to protect areas behind stoves, sinks and countertops from spills, not every type is made equal when it comes to dislodging dirt and grime with ease. We spoke to interior designer Artem Kropovinsky to get some insider info on which variety of backsplash tiles are the best and worst for keeping clean.

"Glossy tiles, like glazed ceramics, are easier to wipe down than porous or heavily textured ones," explains Kropovinsky, the founder of New York based interior design firm Arsight Studio. "Minimize grout lines where possible and seal grout to prevent stains. Regular gentle cleaning with mild soap and water does the trick."

Kitchen backsplash materials can range from glass and concrete to porcelain and laminate. However, glazed or sealed ceramic tiles are the most popular option because they're durable, water-resistant, and easy to keep clean. Tiles made from porous materials, such as travertine, stone, or unsealed ceramic, are far more susceptible to absorbing liquids and grease. When these substances penetrate the surface of porous tiles they can be very tricky to keep in an immaculate state, particularly in high-use areas exposed to cooking fats and heat.